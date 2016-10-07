  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sterling drops to 31-year low on ‘hard Brexit’

Economy

Sterling drops to 31-year low on ‘hard Brexit’

Reuters |

Prime Minister Theresa May addresses delegates at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, England. (AP)

LONDON: Sterling fell to a 31-year low on Thursday on fears of a “hard” exit by Britain from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May’s comments on the impact of loose monetary policy which some saw as a thinly veiled attack on the Bank of England.
May, in a speech to Conservative Party delegates, raised the issue of the side effects of ultra-low interest rates and money-printing.
Although her spokesman later played down suggestions that she was signalling changes ahead in monetary policy, it led to speculation the government was against further interest rate cuts, given the adverse impact on savings and pensions. As a result, gilts came under pressure, with the 10-year yield jumping to its highest since mid-Sept.
Some saw her comments as unusually blunt and an attack on the Bank of England’s (BoE) independence, raising more uncertainty for the currency, which has been under pressure for months.
“In our view, this suggests that once (BoE chief) Mark Carney’s term is finished at the BoE, he may be replaced by someone more hawkish on policy,” IronFX Global senior analyst Charalambos Pissouros said.
“Although this could be seen as a relatively bullish signal for sterling, traders are currently more concerned with political risks and the possibility of a ‘hard Brexit’ rather than monetary policy or economic data.”
Carney, who was appointed in 2012 for five years, has been criticized by some political figures who said he tried to frighten the electorate into voting to stay in the European Union in a referendum held on June 23.
SEB currency strategist Richard Falkenhall said May’s comments should be seen in the light of recent criticism by politicians of ultra-easy policies by central banks. In the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused the Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates low because of political pressure from the Obama administration.
“Central banks have been independent in most Western economies for a few decades now but we are seeing a shift in politicians’ views of late. We have to take May’s comments in that perspective,” Falkenhall said.
Sterling fell 1 percent to $1.2622, with a Reuters poll released on Thursday showing more losses are in store. The currency has lost 2.5 percent this week, hurt by May’s announcement on Sunday that the formal process to take Britain out of the EU will start by the end of March.
The euro hit a five-year high while sterling’s trade-weighted index was stuck near lows last seen in early 2009.

HARD EXIT

Many economists and investors think May’s government is leaning toward a “hard Brexit” option where Britain gives up full access to the single market in order to impose full control on its borders. Some fear that could hinder trade and constrict the foreign investment needed to fund Britain’s huge current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world.
Economic activity has held up better than many had expected since the June vote to quit the EU, but many policymakers are anxious about the prospects for future investment. Subdued investments are likely to hit growth and lead to job losses.
A report on Tuesday commissioned by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman said Britain’s financial industry could lose up to 38 billion pounds in revenue if the deal leaves it with restricted access to the EU single market.
“May has pushed her party way across the center ground, taking issue with self-serving individuals and businesses and appealing to the non-metropolitan voter,” ING’s head of currency strategy Chris Turner said.
“That does not bode well for financial services in Brexit discussions. While the euro/sterling could correct lower ... a dip to 87.35/50 looks a buy.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

LNG prices enjoying seasonal gains, but joy may be short-lived

LAUNCESTON Australia It s around about now that liquefied natural gas LNG spot prices usually...

Business summit in Gujarat draws positive Saudi response

RIYADH Saudi businessmen in large numbers will participate in the high profile international...

Banks, petrochemical shares boost Tadawul

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market continued rebounding on Thursday led by bank and petrochemical...

Saudi Arabia, Russia role ‘critical in rebalancing oil markets’

JEDDAH Saudi based economists see a crucial role for the Kingdom and Russia in rebalancing the...

Wheat, rice harvests headed for record high: FAO

ROME The world s wheat and rice producers are headed for a record harvest this year drastically...

IMF's Lagarde: Globalization must be ‘different’

WASHINGTON Globalization has largely benefited the world but must be different in the future with...

Sri Lanka to pay $115 million for canceling planes

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s cash strapped national carrier said it will pay a penalty for canceling...

Deposits in Saudi banks drop by 3.1% to SR1.58 trillion by end of July

JEDDAH The liquidity strains in the domestic economy stem from the declining trend of the...

’Smart speakers’ are angling to colonize your living room

NEW YORK Does your home really need a smart speaker that can answer questions call you an Uber...

Fujitsu eyeing PC merger with China’s Lenovo

TOKYO Shares in Japanese IT giant Fujitsu soared on news it is considering merging its struggling...

Twitter shares plunge on report bidders are scarce

NEW YORK Twitter shares plunged on Thursday a day after technology website Recode reported that...

Samsung struggles to limit damage from phone recall

SEOUL Heated meetings sacrificed holidays and teams monitoring social media round the clock to...

REDTAG opens first store in Qurayyat

Value fashion and homeware brand REDTAG has opened a new store in Qurayyat in the Northern...

Siemens finds localization advances business and society in line with Vision 2030

Vision 2030 is providing the momentum to propel Saudi Arabia toward a new era of prosperity The...

Coca-Cola reveals plans for new SR300m plant facility in Kingdom

Coca Cola has unveiled plans around its new bottling plant which is expected to be ready by 2019...

Volkswagen Saudi Arabia launches offers with SR1 down payment

Volkswagen Group Saudi Arabia has launched offers through a range of leasing options presented in...

Around Arab News

Sterling drops to 31-year low on ‘hard Brexit’

LONDON Sterling fell to a 31 year low on Thursday on fears of a hard exit by Britain from the...

LNG prices enjoying seasonal gains, but joy may be short-lived

LAUNCESTON Australia It s around about now that liquefied natural gas LNG spot prices usually...

Business summit in Gujarat draws positive Saudi response

RIYADH Saudi businessmen in large numbers will participate in the high profile international...

I owe my success to Cruyff, says Guardiola

LONDON Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has saluted Barcelona and Dutch legend Johan Cruyff...

Banks, petrochemical shares boost Tadawul

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market continued rebounding on Thursday led by bank and petrochemical...

Saudi Arabia, Russia role ‘critical in rebalancing oil markets’

JEDDAH Saudi based economists see a crucial role for the Kingdom and Russia in rebalancing the...

Wheat, rice harvests headed for record high: FAO

ROME The world s wheat and rice producers are headed for a record harvest this year drastically...

IMF's Lagarde: Globalization must be ‘different’

WASHINGTON Globalization has largely benefited the world but must be different in the future with...

Sri Lanka to pay $115 million for canceling planes

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s cash strapped national carrier said it will pay a penalty for canceling...

Deposits in Saudi banks drop by 3.1% to SR1.58 trillion by end of July

JEDDAH The liquidity strains in the domestic economy stem from the declining trend of the...

’Smart speakers’ are angling to colonize your living room

NEW YORK Does your home really need a smart speaker that can answer questions call you an Uber...

Fujitsu eyeing PC merger with China’s Lenovo

TOKYO Shares in Japanese IT giant Fujitsu soared on news it is considering merging its struggling...

Twitter shares plunge on report bidders are scarce

NEW YORK Twitter shares plunged on Thursday a day after technology website Recode reported that...

Samsung struggles to limit damage from phone recall

SEOUL Heated meetings sacrificed holidays and teams monitoring social media round the clock to...

InterContinental beats Marriott to open title defense in the 29th Annual Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament

RIYADH Defending champion InterContinental opened defense of its title with a 63 53 victory over...

Mar Vera Cruz team champion in Flore & Jean Bouzanne Masalama Golf Tournament

RIYADH As farewell tournaments go they could be either individual or team events Dirab Golf...