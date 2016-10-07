  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Anti-EU politician hospitalized after ‘altercation’

World

Anti-EU politician hospitalized after ‘altercation’

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

COLLAPSED: Steven Woolfe lies on floor at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday. (Reuters)

STRASBOURG: The favorite to lead the anti-EU UK Independence Party, Steven Woolfe, was recovering in hospital Thursday after an “altercation” at a meeting with colleagues in the European Parliament.
The incident at the parliament in Strasbourg, France, came two days into a leadership contest sparked by UKIP’s new leader Diane James’s resignation after just 18 days as Farage’s successor.
Farage said in a statement that “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital.”
Woolfe was rushed to hospital and initially said to be in a serious condition after suffering two “epileptic-like fits” and passing out on a raised walkway at the Parliament building, UKIP said.
But Woolfe, who was celebrating his 49th birthday on Thursday, later said a scan had shown there was no blood clot and no bleeding on the brain.
“I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever,” Woolfe said in a statement. “The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face.”
“As a precaution I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary test to make sure everything is fine.”
British media reported that Woolfe had been punched by a colleague but there was no immediate confirmation from the party.
The Strasbourg state prosecutor’s office told AFP they were “aware of nothing” regarding the incident, which took place on what is effectively diplomatic territory within France.
European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP that Woolfe “fell ill in a corridor at the parliament near the hemicycle (main chamber). He was taken to hospital.”
The party has faced an existential crisis since pushing Britain toward a referendum on June 23 in which the country voted to quit the EU, and since Farage’s resignation shortly afterwards.
James only became leader after Woolfe, her main rival, was embarrassingly ruled out of the contest after failing to submit his application in time.
Woolfe, who had been supported by both Farage and Arron Banks, the party’s main financial backer, was quick to throw his hat into the ring to replace James on Wednesday.
“Only a strong UKIP can guarantee Brexit is delivered in full,” Woolfe said in a statement.
However, he also admitted this week that he had considered defecting to the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Theresa May in a move that reportedly angered some colleagues.
In a sign of the bad blood in the party, key members were arguing even while Woolfe was in hospital and fears over his condition remained high.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US coast evacuated as Hurricane Matthew bears down; over 300 dead in Haiti

MIAMI United States Florida is facing the most dangerous storm in living memory as Hurricane...

UN peacekeepers fled, used tear gas on South Sudan civilians

JUBA South Sudan United Nations peacekeepers abandoned their posts when fighting erupted in South...

Ebola nurse Cafferkey rushed to hospital under police escort

EDINBURGH British nurse Pauline Cafferkey who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients...

Dozens of Afghan troops missing from military training in America

WASHINGTON Forty four Afghan troops visiting the United States for military training have gone...

Amid South China Sea uncertainty, Indonesia stages a show of force

RANAI Indonesia Indonesian warplanes on Thursday staged a large scale exercise on the edge of...

Duterte seeks to free Philippines from ‘shackling’ US dependency

MANILA The president of the Philippines wants to liberate his country from a shackling dependency...

Ghana wants to relocate ‘racist’ Gandhi statue

ACCRA Ghana s government said Wednesday that it wants to relocate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi off...

Retrial for Malaysian man charged with raping teenager

JAKARTA A Malaysian man who avoided prison after being charged with raping a 14 year old girl...

Pakistan cracks down on TV airing Indian content as tension escalates

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s media regulator has launched a crackdown on companies airing Indian...

UN: Situation in Kunduz is ‘rapidly deteriorating’

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Fighting in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz has led to a rapidly...

3 suspected militants die in Indian Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR Indian soldiers Thursday killed three suspected militants who tried to attack an army...

Emergency hunger levels likely to hit Madagascar by year-end

ROME Hunger is expected to reach emergency levels by the end of the year in drought hit southern...

Norway seeks ban on burqas in classrooms

OSLO Norway s right wing government on Wednesday announced plans to ban the full face Islamic...

Myanmar jails tourist for pulling plug on sermon

MANDALAY A Myanmar court on Thursday jailed a Dutch tourist for three months with hard labor for...

Security Council agrees on Portugal’s Guterres next UN chief

UNITED NATIONS The Security Council unanimously agreed Wednesday that Portugal s former prime...

Hong Kong gives highest pay for maids in Asia, Mideast — study

JAKARTA Indonesia A survey of ads for jobs in Asia and the Middle East found that foreign...

Around Arab News

Football: Saudis deny Australia with late equalizer

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Nassir Al Shamrani scored late to deny Australia a crucial victory in...

US coast evacuated as Hurricane Matthew bears down; over 300 dead in Haiti

MIAMI United States Florida is facing the most dangerous storm in living memory as Hurricane...

UN peacekeepers fled, used tear gas on South Sudan civilians

JUBA South Sudan United Nations peacekeepers abandoned their posts when fighting erupted in South...

Ebola nurse Cafferkey rushed to hospital under police escort

EDINBURGH British nurse Pauline Cafferkey who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients...

Anti-EU politician hospitalized after ‘altercation’

STRASBOURG The favorite to lead the anti EU UK Independence Party Steven Woolfe was recovering in...

Dozens of Afghan troops missing from military training in America

WASHINGTON Forty four Afghan troops visiting the United States for military training have gone...

Amid South China Sea uncertainty, Indonesia stages a show of force

RANAI Indonesia Indonesian warplanes on Thursday staged a large scale exercise on the edge of...

Duterte seeks to free Philippines from ‘shackling’ US dependency

MANILA The president of the Philippines wants to liberate his country from a shackling dependency...

Ghana wants to relocate ‘racist’ Gandhi statue

ACCRA Ghana s government said Wednesday that it wants to relocate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi off...

Retrial for Malaysian man charged with raping teenager

JAKARTA A Malaysian man who avoided prison after being charged with raping a 14 year old girl...

Pakistan cracks down on TV airing Indian content as tension escalates

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s media regulator has launched a crackdown on companies airing Indian...

UN: Situation in Kunduz is ‘rapidly deteriorating’

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Fighting in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz has led to a rapidly...

3 suspected militants die in Indian Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR Indian soldiers Thursday killed three suspected militants who tried to attack an army...

Emergency hunger levels likely to hit Madagascar by year-end

ROME Hunger is expected to reach emergency levels by the end of the year in drought hit southern...

Israel betrayed trust: White House

WASHINGTON The White House accused Israel of a betrayal of trust Wednesday in an unusually sharp...

Norway seeks ban on burqas in classrooms

OSLO Norway s right wing government on Wednesday announced plans to ban the full face Islamic...