Anti-EU politician hospitalized after ‘altercation’

STRASBOURG: The favorite to lead the anti-EU UK Independence Party, Steven Woolfe, was recovering in hospital Thursday after an “altercation” at a meeting with colleagues in the European Parliament.

The incident at the parliament in Strasbourg, France, came two days into a leadership contest sparked by UKIP’s new leader Diane James’s resignation after just 18 days as Farage’s successor.

Farage said in a statement that “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital.”

Woolfe was rushed to hospital and initially said to be in a serious condition after suffering two “epileptic-like fits” and passing out on a raised walkway at the Parliament building, UKIP said.

But Woolfe, who was celebrating his 49th birthday on Thursday, later said a scan had shown there was no blood clot and no bleeding on the brain.

“I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever,” Woolfe said in a statement. “The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face.”

“As a precaution I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary test to make sure everything is fine.”

British media reported that Woolfe had been punched by a colleague but there was no immediate confirmation from the party.

The Strasbourg state prosecutor’s office told AFP they were “aware of nothing” regarding the incident, which took place on what is effectively diplomatic territory within France.

European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP that Woolfe “fell ill in a corridor at the parliament near the hemicycle (main chamber). He was taken to hospital.”

The party has faced an existential crisis since pushing Britain toward a referendum on June 23 in which the country voted to quit the EU, and since Farage’s resignation shortly afterwards.

James only became leader after Woolfe, her main rival, was embarrassingly ruled out of the contest after failing to submit his application in time.

Woolfe, who had been supported by both Farage and Arron Banks, the party’s main financial backer, was quick to throw his hat into the ring to replace James on Wednesday.

“Only a strong UKIP can guarantee Brexit is delivered in full,” Woolfe said in a statement.

However, he also admitted this week that he had considered defecting to the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Theresa May in a move that reportedly angered some colleagues.

In a sign of the bad blood in the party, key members were arguing even while Woolfe was in hospital and fears over his condition remained high.