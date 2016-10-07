  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Stanley Cup champion Penguins honored by Obama

Sports

Stanley Cup champion Penguins honored by Obama

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

PROUD MOMENT: President Barack Obama with the 2016 Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama honored the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, calling their second trip to the White House during his term “a nice bookend” for his presidency.
Obama first hosted the Penguins after they beat the Detroit Red Wings in 2009 for the NHL crown.
In June they downed the San Jose Sharks in six games to lift the trophy.
“This is a nice bookend for my presidency,” said Obama, who got a chance to hoist the massive Stanley Cup before receiving a miniature replica from the Penguins and their Canadian captain, Sidney Crosby.
Obama did his best to hold court, taking an immediate and funny jab at forward Phil Kessel.
Obama said he’d reminded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that all eight of the Stanley Cup winners he’s feted are US-based teams — even if they are well-stocked with Canadian talent.
Obama praised the Penguins’ resilience, noting that in December they were closer to last place than first.
“What I like best about this team’s victory is that no one thought they could pull it off,” Obama said. “I obviously sympathize with that. They said the same thing about me.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Managing pacers’ workload the key, says Kohli

INDORE India must manage the workload of their fast bowlers during their jam packed home season...

Rampant Rosberg on course in Japan

SUZUKA Nico Rosberg gave his wounded teammate Lewis Hamilton plenty to think about by topping the...

Meralco draws first blood against Ginebra

Meralco coach Norman Black knows exactly the reason why his Bolts are on a run and are knocking...

Loew wants to coach outside Germany

HAMBURG Germany coach Joachim Loew revealed Friday he could see himself coaching a European club...

Southgate hopes to restore England’s tarnished reputation

LONDON England will hope to erase the lingering stain of Sam Allardyce s embarrassing exit when...

Brazil, Uruguay romp as Chile crashes again

MONTEVIDEO Brazil and Uruguay scored easy victories to maintain their lead at the top of South...

Italy fights back to hold Spain

PARIS Daniele De Rossi s late penalty rescued a point for Italy against Spain in a heavyweight...

Saudi Arabia denies Australia with late equalizer

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Nassir Al Shamrani scored late to deny Australia a crucial victory in...

Football: Saudis deny Australia with late equalizer

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Nassir Al Shamrani scored late to deny Australia a crucial victory in...

Guiao shock move and other unexpected stories

SEVERAL THINGS all of them unexpected took place in the PBA in the last couple of days The two...

I owe my success to Cruyff, says Guardiola

LONDON Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has saluted Barcelona and Dutch legend Johan Cruyff...

InterContinental beats Marriott to open title defense in the 29th Annual Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament

RIYADH Defending champion InterContinental opened defense of its title with a 63 53 victory over...

Mar Vera Cruz team champion in Flore & Jean Bouzanne Masalama Golf Tournament

RIYADH As farewell tournaments go they could be either individual or team events Dirab Golf...

Cheyenne Woods confirmed for Omega Dubai Ladies Masters

DUBAI Coming off of her second season on the LPGA Tour Cheyenne Woods looks to step up to the...

Day of upsets; Halep, Kerber fall in Beijing

BEIJING Home favorite Zhang Shuai cruised past Simona Halep to book a quarterfinal place at the...

8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament off to rousing start

JEDDAH ALBAIK Food Systems Company has once again partnered with ASTEC Association of Tennis...

Around Arab News

Syria’s White Helmets congratulate Colombia on Nobel

BEIRUT The head of Syria s White Helmets on Friday congratulated Colombia s president on winning...

Managing pacers’ workload the key, says Kohli

INDORE India must manage the workload of their fast bowlers during their jam packed home season...

Qatar Airways to buy 100 Boeing planes for up to $18.6bn

WASHINGTON Qatar Airways agreed to purchase as many as 100 Boeing airplanes for up to 18 6...

Rampant Rosberg on course in Japan

SUZUKA Nico Rosberg gave his wounded teammate Lewis Hamilton plenty to think about by topping the...

Meralco draws first blood against Ginebra

Meralco coach Norman Black knows exactly the reason why his Bolts are on a run and are knocking...

Loew wants to coach outside Germany

HAMBURG Germany coach Joachim Loew revealed Friday he could see himself coaching a European club...

Stanley Cup champion Penguins honored by Obama

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama honored the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on...

Southgate hopes to restore England’s tarnished reputation

LONDON England will hope to erase the lingering stain of Sam Allardyce s embarrassing exit when...

Brazil, Uruguay romp as Chile crashes again

MONTEVIDEO Brazil and Uruguay scored easy victories to maintain their lead at the top of South...

Italy fights back to hold Spain

PARIS Daniele De Rossi s late penalty rescued a point for Italy against Spain in a heavyweight...

Saudi Arabia denies Australia with late equalizer

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Nassir Al Shamrani scored late to deny Australia a crucial victory in...

Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for his...

Man dies after projectile lands in Jazan

JEDDAH A man has died after a projectile landed in Jazan province in southern Saudi Arabia early...

Flash crash rocks pound as Hollande warns on Brexit

LONDON Sterling suffered a dizzying flash crash against the euro and dollar in a computer...

Colombian rebel leader says only wants peace, not Nobel

OSLO The commander of Colombia s Marxist rebels says he only wanted the prize of peace after the...

Ministries point fingers at each other in school textbook row

JEDDAH Both the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Education have denied...