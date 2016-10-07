Loew wants to coach outside Germany

HAMBURG: Germany coach Joachim Loew revealed Friday he could see himself coaching a European club outside his native country when his contract expires in 2018.

“I’ve known the Bundesliga for the past 12 years, I’m always traveling and I’ve seen everything.

“But abroad, that could interest me when the time comes, to become a club coach,” Loew said ahead of Germany’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Saturday.

Loew, 56, led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title and his contract is due to expire after they bid to defend their title in Russia in two years time.

German Football Federation President Reinhard Grindel has said he wants to extend Loew’s contract.

“We’ll discuss together when the time comes and consider the future. When? I don’t know,” Loew told a press conference.

Before taking over as national coach in July 2006, Loew was deputy to his predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann.