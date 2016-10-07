Qatar Airways to buy 100 Boeing planes for up to $18.6bn

WASHINGTON: Qatar Airways agreed to purchase as many as 100 Boeing airplanes for up to $18.6 billion, the two companies announced.

Qatar will buy 30 of the new-generation Boeing 787 and 10 Boeing 777, both widebody aircraft, for $11.7 billion.

Qatar Airways also signed a letter of intent to purchase up to 60 of the narrow-body Boeing 737 valued at about $6.9 billion.