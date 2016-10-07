Riyal’s devaluation unlikely

Talk of Saudi riyal’s devaluation is not new. As and when there is a political or economic crisis in the region, devaluation issue rears its head and authorities immediately deny any such thing is under consideration.

The European bank Credit Suisse also affirmed this point in its latest study, saying concerns about the riyal’s peg are misplaced and that the risk of devaluation is negligible.

We must understand that Saudi Arabia’s economy is strong, backed by huge $550-billion foreign exchange reserves, providing enough cushions against the devaluation. It enjoys one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios in the world. In addition, Riyadh’s decision to peg riyal to greenback plays an important role in the credibility of the central bank and its monetary policy.

Considering all these factors, I believe the possibility of riyal’s devaluation is negligible. – Mohammed Imad, Riyadh