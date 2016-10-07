  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

Letters

Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

Arab News |

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore-based artist/painter, sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal, an era has come to an end. He was the last of the doyens of Indian art whose work was recognized globally.
Recently, we have seen the death of legends in field of Indian art like M.F. Hussain, R.K. Laxman, Ganesh Pyne, Manjit Bawa, Syed Haider Raza and now Yusuf Arakkal.
Yusuf Arakkal was a multifaceted artist who created artworks across all mediums ranging from oils and watercolors to murals and sculptures. His artwork always had human angle. One of the most celebrated Indian artists, Arakkal’s artwork was exhibited not only in India, but at art exhibitions in France, London and New York.
An alumni of Karnataka Chitra Kala Parishad, he was accorded due recognition in his lifetime in the arena of art. He was awarded with Raja Ravi Varma Award, Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy Award (1978, 1986), prestigious Lorenzo de Medici Gold Medal among others. He was an inspiration for young artists and always encouraged young artists.
He has left behind a legacy that is hard to match and void that is hard to fill. We all hope young artists will definitely follow his footsteps. His colors will never fade. He was legend in his lifetime. — Ramesh G. Jethwani, Bangalore

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...

Riyal’s devaluation unlikely

Talk of Saudi riyal s devaluation is not new As and when there is a political or economic crisis...

Miscreants will fail

Expats have played a long and positive role in the development and growth of the Kingdom From...

The buck does not stop here

This is in reference to Binladin Group gets govt funds news published by Arab News on Oct 1 It...

Peace in Afghanistan

This is in reference to Arab News story Blow to Kabul Taliban take Kunduz published on Oct 4 The...

Intervention in Yemen was necessary

I endorse views of Arab coalition forces spokesman Brig Gen Ahmed Al Assiri that Saudi led...

Kudos to Saudi government

I was impressed by Arab News article Saudi Arabia is putting on a spectacular show published on...

Oh! My mother-in-law

Should I laugh or feel sad This is how my mind reacted after reading Mother in law behind 3 of...

Houthis must be declared terrorists

If anyone still believes that Houthis are fighting for a just cause then that s the end of it The...

Western media bias

We get to read reports time and again in the Western media accusing Saudi Arabia and other Muslim...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...

Stricter monitoring of social media

This is in reference to Arab News story Govt has the right to monitor block social media networks...

Honor killing

It was shocking to read a story about a brother killing his sister for marrying an Arab non Saudi...

US Congress must listen to sane voices

This refers to news Prominent Americans label JASTA badly misguided legislation US Congress vote...

Around Arab News

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...

Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore based artist painter sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal an...

Riyal’s devaluation unlikely

Talk of Saudi riyal s devaluation is not new As and when there is a political or economic crisis...

Less talk, more action needed on women’s rights!

This week Ankara hosted a significant workshop entitled The role of women in the development of...

Putting populist revolt in its place

In many Western democracies this is a year of revolt against elites The success of the Brexit...

Battle for Mosul and challenge for Abadi government

Mosul is the land the second greatest city in Iraq where the decisive battle is expected to take...

It is not only Britain trying to redivide Europe

The first scene of Alfred Jarry s parody of Macbeth is set in Poland a place the play s stage...

Education woes of Syrian refugee children

Twelve year old Abdulrahman has not set foot in a classroom for nearly three years Instead of...

Pitt was my 1st crush: Britney

LOS ANGELES Britney Spears has revealed her first crush was Brad Pitt According to Mirror the...

Emirati designer brings vintage vibe to Dubai catwalk

DUBAI A vintage carnival in Australia provided the inspiration for Emirati designer Lamya Abedin...

Kadyrov hits back at critics after sons fight in MMA bouts

MOSCOW Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday denied accusations of cruelty after his sons...

Apes show complex skills watching ‘King Kong’ videos

WASHINGTON Scientists using homemade videos featuring a person in a King Kong costume have...

Brosnan shakes and stirs with Indian ‘pan masala’ advert

NEW DELHI Former 007 star Pierce Brosnan sparked ridicule on social media Friday by starring in a...

S&P: Saudi balance sheet positions will remain strong over 2016-2019

JEDDAH Standard Poor s has affirmed an A A 2 rating for Saudi Arabia and maintains that the...

G20 ministers discuss bolder steps to boost investment

WASHINGTON Finance ministers from the world s top economies debated global economic risks and the...

What caused the pound to plunge?

LONDON A rapid descent in the pound against the dollar Friday referred to as a flash crash set...