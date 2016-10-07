Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore-based artist/painter, sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal, an era has come to an end. He was the last of the doyens of Indian art whose work was recognized globally.

Recently, we have seen the death of legends in field of Indian art like M.F. Hussain, R.K. Laxman, Ganesh Pyne, Manjit Bawa, Syed Haider Raza and now Yusuf Arakkal.

Yusuf Arakkal was a multifaceted artist who created artworks across all mediums ranging from oils and watercolors to murals and sculptures. His artwork always had human angle. One of the most celebrated Indian artists, Arakkal’s artwork was exhibited not only in India, but at art exhibitions in France, London and New York.

An alumni of Karnataka Chitra Kala Parishad, he was accorded due recognition in his lifetime in the arena of art. He was awarded with Raja Ravi Varma Award, Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy Award (1978, 1986), prestigious Lorenzo de Medici Gold Medal among others. He was an inspiration for young artists and always encouraged young artists.

He has left behind a legacy that is hard to match and void that is hard to fill. We all hope young artists will definitely follow his footsteps. His colors will never fade. He was legend in his lifetime. — Ramesh G. Jethwani, Bangalore