Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension over Kashmir issue — “Pakistan, India try to defuse tensions amid Kashmir clashes” published in Arab News on Oct. 5.

Leaders in both the countries have now realized that current situation cannot go on indefinitely and they need to take steps to de-escalate tension on the border.

Leaders in both the countries do not want to reach a point-of-no-return where they are forced to launch an attack at each other. Politicians do overboard sometime to gain political mileage, but what amazed me more was the belligerent attitude of mainstream media and other major non-political public figures in both the countries engaging in rhetoric on television programs. Rather than playing a positive role of informing public with facts on the ground, media focused more on rhetoric and propaganda. Similarly, few socialites also went overboard in their reactions during their TV shows, resulting in heightened tension in the public.

Cross-border firing is not new in that part of the world, but some sane voices among public going to extreme is what concern us most. And the leadership has apparently realized that the tension is now filtering down to deeper sections of the society and there is a need now to pull things back from the brink before they go out of control. — Ajanta Patel, New Delhi