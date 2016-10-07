  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi with German Ambassador Dieter Walter Haller.

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday’s meetings of Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi with British and German envoys.

Al-Qassabi explored new areas of cooperation with the British and German ambassadors during two separate meetings held Thursday in Riyadh, to enhance cooperation under Vision2030.
The minister met British Ambassador Simon Collis and German Ambassador Dieter Walter Haller in his office at the ministry on Thursday morning.
During the meeting with Collis, Al-Qassabi reviewed relations between the two countries and the means to increase cooperation between their private sectors in the field of high-tech industries, and cooperation in building the abilities of Saudi cadres to work in the field of industrial production.
The two sides also discussed the program of cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and Investment and UK Trade and Investment in the field of small and medium enterprises. The other issues related to localization of the British Industry in the Kingdom, as well as cooperation of the British side in the field of knowledge-based industries and the future of energy, and the means to benefit from the British side in development and entrepreneurship.
During the meeting with the German ambassador, Al-Qassabi discussed the means to promote trade cooperation between the two countries, especially in non-oil exports. They also discussed ways to promote cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries, exchange of trade delegation visits, along with establishing joint exhibitions.
The two sides also discussed the first Saudi-German Forum for Business Opportunities which will be held in the first half of 2017.
"This forum will enhance business partnerships between both parties, and provide Saudi companies with German technologies and expertise that will help in improving the quality of products, and facilitate its entry into the German, European and global markets,” Al-Qassabi said.
In addition to urging German companies to invest in the Kingdom and support Vision 2030, the two officials also emphasized strengthening cooperation in the field of science and technology since Germany plays a significant role in the Saudi economic development through partnerships and scientific cooperation.
The trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Britain was more than SR52 billion and reached more than SR47 billion with Germany in 2015.

