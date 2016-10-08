Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH: Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al-Haqabani said Thursday that his ministry is eager to involve the nonprofit sector in caring for the elderly across all welfare homes throughout the Kingdom.

Al-Haqabani said this while speaking during an event organized by the ministry to mark the International Day of the Elderly. The event was held at a social welfare home in Riyadh and was attended by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al-Humaidan.

Al-Haqabani said that among the ministry’s priorities is educating the community about the importance of caring for the elderly through the support of their families. The elderly, he said, should be given the care they need by enhancing social and religious values that encourage us to take care of our parents and elderly people in general, as well as by strengthening family ties.

He said the concept of comprehensive development, which is being applied by the ministry, relies on the transformation of all beneficiaries of social services, including the elderly, from recipients into active participants in national social development, in addition to providing advanced care that enables them to carry out their needs without the assistance of other people. This is done by providing medical services and social activities that contribute to the maintenance of health and mental fitness of elderly people, and enables them to practice their daily lives normally.

Al-Haqabani noted that the event held by the ministry was not just to mark the International Day of the Elderly, but should be seen as a chance to activate our moral compasses to prompt us to help the elderly. The chance to assist the elderly is a great blessing that is not available to many people, he pointed out.

The minister and his deputy also watched a power point presentation about the services offered by social welfare homes in Riyadh in addition to an operetta titled “Decisiveness and Determination” as part of the day's celebrations.

Al-Haqabani later thanked the participating bodies for their programs and activities conducted through the social welfare home in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood in Riyadh, while some elderly fathers presented a gift to the minister. Al-Haqabani also offered souvenirs to the elderly.