Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH: With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases, the Ministry of Justice recently recruited a number of new judges to help clear the backlog.

Commenting on the new recruitments, Mohamed Alkhunaizi, a senior member of the Shoura Council, told Arab News on Friday that the Ministry of Justice mentioned in its report last year that there were 143,000 delayed cases in courts across the Kingdom. According to the ministry, these cases were complicated and were pending in the courts because of a lack of judges and lack of evidence to reach verdict. Alkhunaizi added: "We are in the process of recruiting more qualified judges to fast-track the proceedings in order to clear the backlog.”

Meanwhile, Badr Al-Sabila, a lawyer and a legal consultant in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The current increase in the number of judges and related manpower are good signs of development in order to enhance the quick disposal of pending court cases.”

He maintained that an efficient and strong judiciary is a fundamental requirement for sustainable social progress and stability. Since Vision 2030 seeks to diversify the Saudi economy and society at large through social progress, the demand made by the Shoura Council for more judges is in keeping with the Vision 2030, Al-Sabila underscored.

The recent recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council that all judges speed up trials, he said, reflects the voice of legal experts in the Kingdom who are pushing for the disposal of pending cases.

After reviewing the report presented by the ministry, the Shoura Council urged it to provide material, human and technical assistance to the general, criminal and family affairs courts to help them move through the pending cases as quickly as possible.