  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

ARAB NEWS |

Warships, helicopters, troops and officers belonging to the armed forces of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council participate in the Gulf Shield I naval exercise in the Sea of Oman on Friday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday, carried out by ships of the Royal Saudi Navy as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

The “King of Hittin” warship commander Gen. Faisal Al-Shehri said that the marine military virtual operations have been run by the air force of the Saudi Navy, and the Royal Saudi Air Force, as well as maritime security special units during the last few days.
“The maritime exercises include tactical paratrooper landings off nearby islands of the Eastern region of the Kingdom, as well as anti-fire exercises on surface ships at sea, inspecting ships in Saudi territorial waters.”
The commander of the warship “King of Tabuk”, Gen. Khaled Al-Ghamdi, said the ships have conducted battle formations with similar scenarios to real war conditions. The Royal Saudi Navy has shown high efficiency and professionalism in implementing the scenarios of these exercises. The staff is using the latest educational facilities and war techniques.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Man dies after projectile lands in Jazan

JEDDAH A man has died after a projectile landed in Jazan province in southern Saudi Arabia early...

Ministries point fingers at each other in school textbook row

JEDDAH Both the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Education have denied...

Kingdom-wide meetings planned to defeat extremism

JEDDAH The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND is stepping up efforts to boost...

Consuls of 17 countries congratulate KSA for successful organization of Haj

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and...

Shoura Council asks Ministry of Justice to clear backlog of 143,000 cases

RIYADH The Shoura Council on Wednesday called on the Ministry of Justice to speedily settle 143...

Houthi attack on border repelled

JEDDAH The Saudi air defense dealt a heavy blow to Iran backed Houthi rebels and Republican Guard...

Abu Sin released on bail

JEDDAH A 19 year old Saudi man Abu Sin who was arrested on charges of unethical behavior has been...

Saudi Arabia provides health care to Syrian refugees at Zaatari

RIYADH The Saudi Specialized Clinics SSC the medical arm of the Saudi National Campaign SNC which...

Repatriation of Filipinos under king’s order begins

JEDDAH RIYADH The repatriation of Filipino workers of Saudi Oger under an aid plan announced by...

GCC ministers discuss uniform anti-terror law

RIYADH Justice ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Wednesday stressed...

Around Arab News

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...

Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore based artist painter sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal an...

Riyal’s devaluation unlikely

Talk of Saudi riyal s devaluation is not new As and when there is a political or economic crisis...

Less talk, more action needed on women’s rights!

This week Ankara hosted a significant workshop entitled The role of women in the development of...

Putting populist revolt in its place

In many Western democracies this is a year of revolt against elites The success of the Brexit...

Battle for Mosul and challenge for Abadi government

Mosul is the land the second greatest city in Iraq where the decisive battle is expected to take...

It is not only Britain trying to redivide Europe

The first scene of Alfred Jarry s parody of Macbeth is set in Poland a place the play s stage...