Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH: Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday, carried out by ships of the Royal Saudi Navy as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz.



The “King of Hittin” warship commander Gen. Faisal Al-Shehri said that the marine military virtual operations have been run by the air force of the Saudi Navy, and the Royal Saudi Air Force, as well as maritime security special units during the last few days.

“The maritime exercises include tactical paratrooper landings off nearby islands of the Eastern region of the Kingdom, as well as anti-fire exercises on surface ships at sea, inspecting ships in Saudi territorial waters.”

The commander of the warship “King of Tabuk”, Gen. Khaled Al-Ghamdi, said the ships have conducted battle formations with similar scenarios to real war conditions. The Royal Saudi Navy has shown high efficiency and professionalism in implementing the scenarios of these exercises. The staff is using the latest educational facilities and war techniques.