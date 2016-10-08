  • Search form

Middle-East

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

Associated Press

In this Oct. 6, 2016, photo, police officers work at the scene of a motorcycle bomb explosion in Istanbul, Turkey. On Saturday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up after they were stopped by police in the outskirts of the capital Ankara. (AP file photo)

ANKARA, Turkey: Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts of the capital Ankara Saturday and blew themselves up, a senior official said. No one else was hurt in the incident.
Governor Erkan Topaca said police, acting on a tip, launched an operation to catch the pair who were suspected of planning a suicide car bombing in Ankara. They were hiding at a horse farm in the district of Haymana, just outside of the capital.
Topaca told reporters the two bombers were a man and a woman. It said it was “highly likely” that the one of the attackers was linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has carried out a series of suicide car bombings over the past year.
“The organization they are connected to is not clear yet but according to information we have received it is highly likely that (the man) is linked to the PKK. The way the incident was carried out and planned points at the PKK,” he said.

