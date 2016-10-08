  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

Middle-East

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

Aziz El Yaakoubi and Patrick Markey | Reuters |

A polling station staff shows a ballot as officials and political party's representatives count the ballots in a polling station in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

RABAT: Morocco’s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections, beating a rival party close to the royal palace in a tight race that will complicate negotiations to form a coalition government.
The government has only limited powers, but Friday’s ballot for the House of Representatives was a test for the constitutional monarchy five years after King Mohammed VI devolved some authority to ease protests for democratic change.
After five years in government, the Justice and Development Party (PJD) won 125 seats while the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) party took 102, according to final results announced by the interior minister on Saturday.
The conservative Istiqlal party took 46 seats.
Under Morocco’s system no party can win an outright majority in the 395-seat parliament and the winner must form a coalition government.
The king, who retains most executive power, chooses a premier from the winning party, but building a coalition promises to be tough for the PJD.
With its main rival PAM scoring high and ruling out an alliance, the Islamists potentially need to partner with at least three other parties to secure a majority.

Reform agenda
Since being appointed prime minister in 2011, PJD leader Abdelilah Benkirane has pursued economic reforms to reduce the budget deficit and tackle subsidies. The PJD has been popular for its anti-corruption message.
“The PJD has proven today that being serious and truthful ... and being faithful to the institutions, especially the monarchy, is a winning currency,” Benkirane told reporters.
“We were expecting more seats but ... our modernist project has done well despite all attacks,” Khalid Adnoun, PAM spokesman said. “There will be no alliance with PJD. If they get their coalition, we will be in the opposition.”
During its early years in office, the PJD was in coalition with Istiqlal, but the conservative partner dropped out in 2013, it said, to protest over economic reforms that hit Moroccan spending power.
That makes another PJD alliance with Istiqlal tricky.
A fourth party, the center-right National Rally of Independence or RNI — part of the outgoing coalition and which won 37 seats in Friday’s ballot — has also ruled out another partnership with the Islamists.
Other smaller parties are highly fragmented and only secured a few seats.

Lone Islamists
When protests erupted in 2011, the king called a referendum on a constitutional reform ceding some powers to the elected government and guaranteeing more rights. He also increased social spending and used security forces to curb protests.
Since then, Moroccan leaders have presented the kingdom as a model for economic stability and gradual change and a welcome target for foreign investment in a region where violence and political upheaval have become the norm.
The PJD is one of the only remaining Islamist parties leading a government after such parties took power following the Arab Spring revolts that toppled long-standing leaders in Libya, Egypt and Tunisia.
But Morocco’s main Islamist opposition group, Justice and Spirituality, and left-wing organizations, which led protests for change in 2011, have not participated in the elections.
Hours before polls closed on Friday, the PJD accused local officials under the control of the interior ministry of trying to influence voters at the polls. The ministry has dismissed some claims but said it would investigate others.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Erdogan takes spin in Bosphorus’s first road tunnel

ISTANBUL Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went for an inaugural spin on Saturday in...

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

Syria’s White Helmets congratulate Colombia on Nobel

BEIRUT The head of Syria s White Helmets on Friday congratulated Colombia s president on winning...

Morocco vote pits moderate Islamists against liberal party

RABAT Moroccans went to the polls on Friday to elect a new Parliament five years after an...

Israel deports activists on ‘women’s boat’ for Gaza

JERUSALEM Israel has deported all but one of a group of women activists who tried to break its...

Involving Shiite militias in Mosul campaign ‘will not bring peace’

ANKARA Involving Shiite militias in an operation to drive Daesh out of the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Heavy toll weighs on Misrata after battle for Libya’s Sirte

MISRATA Libya Next to the rusting shell cases outside Misrata s museum of Libya s 2011 uprising...

Israel betrayed trust: White House

WASHINGTON The White House accused Israel of a betrayal of trust Wednesday in an unusually sharp...

‘Aggression’ slammed as Women’s Boat to Gaza sails into rough waters

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH A group of women activists who tried to break Israel s decade long blockade of...

Aleppo bleeds as US and Russia spar

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was interested in a...

UN envoy warns east Aleppo facing total destruction

GENEVA The UN s Syria envoy on Thursday made an impassioned appeal to save eastern Aleppo warning...

Despite Houthi intransigence, Yemeni government committed to peace

JEDDAH New attempts are being made to revive a political dialogue between the Yemeni government...

Daesh was nurtured by Iran, says former Syrian vice president

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam believes that the United States is no longer...

Around Arab News

Trump rejects calls to quit race over lewd remarks

NEW YORK WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed on Saturday to remain in...

French police injured in Molotov cocktail attack

PARIS Four police officers were injured in a notorious working class housing estate near Paris on...

Kohli century puts India in command

INDORE India Virat Kohli hit his 13th test century as India reached 267 3 at stumps on the...

Hatton scorches Old Course for record-tying 62 and three-shot l lead

ST ANDREWS Scotland England s Tyrrell Hatton equalled the St Andrews Old Course record with a...

Nuggets, Trail Blazers score to remain unbeaten in preseason

LOS ANGELES Rookie Jamal Murray had 16 points seven rebounds and six assists and the Denver...

Thai Poom Saksansin grabs lead in Indonesia

JAKARTA Young Thai golfer Poom Saksansin fired a flawless seven under par 65 to seize the third...

French towns protest plan to take in migrants from Calais

PIERREFEU France French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed...

Erdogan takes spin in Bosphorus’s first road tunnel

ISTANBUL Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went for an inaugural spin on Saturday in...

Cubs ouduel Giants; Jays, Indians up 2-0

LOS ANGELES Javier Baez blasted an eighth inning solo home run as the Chicago Cubs won a pitching...

KSA demands timeline ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has called on the United Nations to set a timeline ending Israel s occupation...

Aces not the only pitchers who can dominate in October

NEW YORK October isn t just for aces Max Scherzer Jake Arrieta Clayton Kershaw and Cole Hamels...

IOC calls on WADA to lead unified global anti-doping system

LAUSANNE Olympic leaders asked the World Anti Doping Agency on Saturday to oversee a global...

Rosberg keeps squeeze on Hamilton with Japan pole

SUZUKA Japan Nico Rosberg stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix in a pulsating...

Watson and No. 3 Clemson take care of business in 56-10 win at Boston College

BOSTON Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes and helped clear the way for Wayne Gallman s 59...

Bisping craves revenge in UFC 204 title defense vs. Henderson

MANCHESTER England Shortly after Michael Bisping agreed to defend his unlikely middleweight title...

Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

JEDDAH Yemeni rebels fired yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Khamis Mushayt on...