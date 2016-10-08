  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

World

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

Joseph Guyler Delva and Scott Malone | Reuters |

Clothes are seen in a destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Buildings destroyed and damaged by Hurricane Matthew are seen in Jeremie, iwestern Haiti, on Friday. (AFP / Nicolas Garcia)

Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti/DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and displaced tens of thousands in Haiti before plowing northward on Saturday just off the southeast US coast, where it caused major flooding and widespread power outages.
The number of deaths in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, jumped to at least 877 on Friday as information trickled in from remote areas previously cut off by the storm, according to a Reuters tally of tolls from officials.
Matthew rampaged through Haiti’s western peninsula on Tuesday with 145 mph (233 kph) winds and torrential rain. Some 61,500 people were in shelters, officials said, after the storm hurled the sea into fragile coastal villages, some of which were only now being contacted.
At least three towns in the hills and coast of Haiti’s fertile western tip reported dozens of people killed, including the farming village of Chantal where the mayor said 86 people died, mostly when trees crushed houses. He said 20 others were missing.
“A tree fell on the house and flattened it. The entire house fell on us. I couldn’t get out,” said 27-year-old driver Jean-Pierre Jean-Donald.
“People came to lift the rubble, and then we saw my wife who had died in the same spot,” said Jean-Donald, who had been married for only a year. His young daughter stood by his side, crying “Mommy.”
With cellphone networks down and roads flooded, aid has been slow to reach hard-hit areas in Haiti. Food was scarce and at least seven people died of cholera, likely because of flood water mixing with sewage.
The Mesa Verde, a US Navy amphibious transport dock ship, was en route to Haiti to support relief efforts. The ship has heavy-lift helicopters, bulldozers, fresh-water delivery vehicles and two surgical operating rooms.

Four killed in Florida
At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), Matthew’s eye was about 20 miles (30 km) south-southeast of Hilton Head, South Carolina. It was moving northward at 12 mph (19 kph), packing 105 mph (165 kph) winds, the US National Hurricane Center said.
It reported wind gusts of 80 mph (130 kph) in Hilton Head and predicted the storm would possibly striking the coast on Saturday morning or afternoon.
“Regardless of whether or not the center makes landfall, hurricane-force winds in the northern eyewall will lash much of the coast of South Carolina,” an NHC advisory said.
Matthew sideswiped Florida’s coast with winds of up to 120 mph (195 kph) but did not make landfall there. The storm was a Category 2 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity. Category 5 is the strongest.
There were at least four storm-related deaths in Florida but no immediate reports of significant damage in cities and towns where Matthew swamped streets, toppled trees and knocked out power to about 1 million households and businesses.
About 450,000 were without power in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, according to utility companies.
In Florida, two people were killed by falling trees and an elderly couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator while sheltering from the storm inside a garage.
Hurricane and flash flood warnings extended through Georgia and South Carolina and into North Carolina early on Saturday.
Forecasters warned of flooding as 15 inches (40 cm) of rain were expected to fall in parts of the region along with massive storm surges and high tides.
Several major roadways were inundated in Charleston, South Carolina, local media reported.
Standing water closed both directions of the Interstate 95 highway in Georgia. Some 8 inches (20 cm) of rain had fallen in the Savannah, Georgia area where Matthew downed trees and caused flooding of streets.
Though gradually weakening, Matthew — which triggered mass evacuations along the US coast — was forecast to remain a hurricane until it begins moving away from the US Southeast on Sunday, according to the NHC.
President Barack Obama and officials urged people to heed safety instructions. Coastal residents were warned that storm surges could still pose a danger by flooding entire neighborhoods even as Matthew departs the region.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

Afghan forces struggle to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Afghan forces battled to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz for a fifth...

Twin bombing targets Pakistan train; 6 dead

QUETTA Pakistan Two explosions targeting military personnel on a passenger train killed at least...

US probes payroll for Afghan ‘ghost’ soldiers

KABUL A US government watchdog is pressing the Pentagon to explain reports of tens of thousands...

Hopes for revival pinned on Afghan palace restoration

KABUL After years of abandonment the ruined Darul Aman palace in Kabul one of the most...

Islamabad sets date for Bibi’s blasphemy appeal

ISLAMABAD The accused in Pakistan s most infamous blasphemy case has been granted a fresh chance...

Hundreds killed as hurricane hits Haiti; Floridans suffer power cuts

MIAMI PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew carrying winds of 120 miles per hour lashed Florida on...

South Africa’s Tutu wants choice of assisted death

CAPE TOWN South African retired Anglican archbishop and anti apartheid icon Desmond Tutu...

Critics of anti-drug killings are animals, says Duterte

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday dared the United States CIA spy agency to...

Manila arrests 3 over deadly blast

MANILA Three members of an extremist group have been arrested for a bombing in the home town of...

Girls spend 40% more time on unpaid household chores than boys

LONON Girls between the ages of five and 14 are spending 40 percent more time on unpaid domestic...

Muslim star forced out of Hindu stage play

MUMBAI An Indian village had to cancel a performance of a traditional Hindu play moments before...

Pakistani army chief lashes out at India as tensions spike

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s powerful army chief lashed out at India Thursday warning that any act of...

Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida with 140 mph winds

CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA A strengthening Hurricane Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140...

Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for his...

Around Arab News

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by...

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

RABAT Morocco s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections beating a rival party close...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...