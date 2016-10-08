  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

World

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

Associated Press |

Bangladesh security personel gather at the site of an operation to flush out suspected Islamist extremists in Gazipur, some 30 km outside Dhaka, on Saturday. AFP / REHMAN ASAD)

NEW DELHI: Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate raids Saturday in an ongoing crackdown against Islamic extremism in the South Asian nation, a top government official said.
The suspects were members of the banned group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB, which the government has blamed for a deadly attack in July at a restaurant in Dhaka, the capital, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
The men were killed in operations in the Dhaka suburb of Gazipur and the central district of Tangail, Khan said.
Officials said the raids began Saturday morning based on information that the militants were in the area.
Some firearms, bullets and meat cleavers were found during the raids, said Mufti Mahmud Khan, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, which was involved in the raids.
Bangladesh has recently been hit by extremists, with the July 1 restaurant attack leaving 20 hostages dead, including 17 foreigners. Since that attack, the government has intensified its crackdown on suspected militant groups and killed some top JMB leaders.
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the restaurant attack, but authorities have denied that, saying it was the act of JMB, and that the Daesh has no presence in the Muslim-majority country.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

Afghan forces struggle to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Afghan forces battled to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz for a fifth...

Twin bombing targets Pakistan train; 6 dead

QUETTA Pakistan Two explosions targeting military personnel on a passenger train killed at least...

US probes payroll for Afghan ‘ghost’ soldiers

KABUL A US government watchdog is pressing the Pentagon to explain reports of tens of thousands...

Hopes for revival pinned on Afghan palace restoration

KABUL After years of abandonment the ruined Darul Aman palace in Kabul one of the most...

Islamabad sets date for Bibi’s blasphemy appeal

ISLAMABAD The accused in Pakistan s most infamous blasphemy case has been granted a fresh chance...

Hundreds killed as hurricane hits Haiti; Floridans suffer power cuts

MIAMI PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew carrying winds of 120 miles per hour lashed Florida on...

South Africa’s Tutu wants choice of assisted death

CAPE TOWN South African retired Anglican archbishop and anti apartheid icon Desmond Tutu...

Critics of anti-drug killings are animals, says Duterte

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday dared the United States CIA spy agency to...

Manila arrests 3 over deadly blast

MANILA Three members of an extremist group have been arrested for a bombing in the home town of...

Girls spend 40% more time on unpaid household chores than boys

LONON Girls between the ages of five and 14 are spending 40 percent more time on unpaid domestic...

Muslim star forced out of Hindu stage play

MUMBAI An Indian village had to cancel a performance of a traditional Hindu play moments before...

Pakistani army chief lashes out at India as tensions spike

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s powerful army chief lashed out at India Thursday warning that any act of...

Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida with 140 mph winds

CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA A strengthening Hurricane Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140...

Around Arab News

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate...

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by...

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

RABAT Morocco s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections beating a rival party close...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...