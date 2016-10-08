Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

JEDDAH: Yemeni rebels fired yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Khamis Mushayt on Friday night, the Saudi-led Coalition force supporting Yemen’s government said.

A Coalition statement on Saturday said the missile was fired at about 9:30 p.m. Friday from south of Saada but it fell in an uninhabited desert and caused no injuries.

Saudi jets hit back, targeting the area inside Yemen from where the missile was fired, the statement said.

Early on Friday, a projectile fired from Yemen struck the settlement of Tuwal in Jazan province, killing a Yemeni man and injuring another man and his child, officials said.

Shiite Houthi rebels and troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh have been routinely firing ballistic missiles and mortars at Saudi Arabia since peace talks between them and the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi collapsed in July.