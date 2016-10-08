  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

Saudi Arabia

Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

Associated Press |

A projectile fired by Houthis from Yemen on August 14, 2016, is seen at the yard of a water facility in Jazan. (SPA file photo)

JEDDAH: Yemeni rebels fired yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Khamis Mushayt on Friday night, the Saudi-led Coalition force supporting Yemen’s government said.
A Coalition statement on Saturday said the missile was fired at about 9:30 p.m. Friday from south of Saada but it fell in an uninhabited desert and caused no injuries.
Saudi jets hit back, targeting the area inside Yemen from where the missile was fired, the statement said.
Early on Friday, a projectile fired from Yemen struck the settlement of Tuwal in Jazan province, killing a Yemeni man and injuring another man and his child, officials said.
Shiite Houthi rebels and troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh have been routinely firing ballistic missiles and mortars at Saudi Arabia since peace talks between them and the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi collapsed in July.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Man dies after projectile lands in Jazan

JEDDAH A man has died after a projectile landed in Jazan province in southern Saudi Arabia early...

Ministries point fingers at each other in school textbook row

JEDDAH Both the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Education have denied...

Kingdom-wide meetings planned to defeat extremism

JEDDAH The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND is stepping up efforts to boost...

Consuls of 17 countries congratulate KSA for successful organization of Haj

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and...

Shoura Council asks Ministry of Justice to clear backlog of 143,000 cases

RIYADH The Shoura Council on Wednesday called on the Ministry of Justice to speedily settle 143...

Houthi attack on border repelled

JEDDAH The Saudi air defense dealt a heavy blow to Iran backed Houthi rebels and Republican Guard...

Abu Sin released on bail

JEDDAH A 19 year old Saudi man Abu Sin who was arrested on charges of unethical behavior has been...

Saudi Arabia provides health care to Syrian refugees at Zaatari

RIYADH The Saudi Specialized Clinics SSC the medical arm of the Saudi National Campaign SNC which...

Repatriation of Filipinos under king’s order begins

JEDDAH RIYADH The repatriation of Filipino workers of Saudi Oger under an aid plan announced by...

Around Arab News

Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

JEDDAH Yemeni rebels fired yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Khamis Mushayt on...

Russia deploys nuclear-capable missiles on NATO doorstep: Lithuania

VILNIUS Lithuania Russia is again deploying nuclear capable Iskander missiles into its...

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate...

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by...

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

RABAT Morocco s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections beating a rival party close...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...