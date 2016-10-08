Watson and No. 3 Clemson take care of business in 56-10 win at Boston College

BOSTON: Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes and helped clear the way for Wayne Gallman’s 59-yard scoring run with a block and No. 3 Clemson beat Boston College 56-10 on Friday night.

Clemson (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its conference winning streak to 12 games and its road winning streak to eight, which matches a school record set from 1978-79.

Boston College (3-3, 0-3) lost its 11th consecutive ACC game.

Clemson broke three plays of at least 50 yards in the first quarter, two for touchdowns and another that set up a score. Watson picked off a defender on the edge to help spring Gallman for the game’s first touchdown. Watson’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett made it 21-0 late in the first half. That was all the Tigers needed.

Hard to expect an A-plus effort from the Tigers, who were coming off a draining, dramatic victory against Louisville and traveled north on short rest. There were plenty of Clemson fans in the sellout crowd of 44,500, but not much intensity in Alumni Stadium. Still, the Tigers took care of business and seemed to come out of the game healthy.

Boston College: The Eagles just can’t match-up against this level of opposition. BC’s best first-half drive covered 80 yards and got inside the Clemson 1. Twice on fourth-and-goal, quarterback Patrick Towles fumbled the snap because center Jim Cashman was knocked into the backfield by Tigers tackle Scott Pagano. The first one was wiped out by an offside penalty by Clemson, so Pagano did it again.

Clemson star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, from Springfield, Massachusetts, had four tackles, two for loss, including a sack, in his first college game in his home state.

The Tigers return home to face North Carolina State on Oct. 15.

Boston College: If the Eagles are going to break the ACC losing streak, the next game could be their best opportunity. Boston College hosts Syracuse on Oct. 22 in a matchup of one team that can’t play offense (BC) and another that can’t play defense (Syracuse).



Cox runs for 162, 2 TDs, leads Old Dominion past UMass 36-16

Jeremy Cox ran for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns, leading Old Dominion to a 36-16 victory over Massachusetts on Friday night.

The game was moved up from Saturday because of Hurricane Matthew.

Ray Lawry added 88 yards and a touchdown, the 30th of his career, tying Thomas DeMarco for the ODU career record for rushing touchdowns.

David Washington was 20 of 35 for 248 yards. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham in the first quarter, when the Monarchs (4-2) took a 10-0 lead.

Lawry’s score came late in the third quarter after UMass (1-5) had made it 22-16 on Andrew Ford’s 11-yard TD pass to Andy Isabella.

Cox added his second score in the fourth quarter and Ron Thompson and Shadow Williams had interceptions to seal the win.

Marquis Young had 153 yards and a touchdown for UMass.



Evans TD run in OT gives Tulsa 43-40 win over SMU

Quarterback Dane Evans went 14 yards untouched for the winning touchdown in overtime, lifting Tulsa to a 43-40 victory over SMU on Friday night.

Evans cut up field on an option play to the right to end a wild game that saw the lead change hands four times in the second half.

Josh Williams kicked a 25-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and added a 22-yarder on SMU’s possession to open overtime.

D’Angelo Brewer had 182 yards on 38 carries and James Flanders 132 on 13 and both scored on long touchdown runs for the Golden Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 American). Evans threw for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Ben Hicks threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs (2-4, 0-2) and Braeden West had 124 yards and a TD on 22 carries.

Tulsa took its first lead with a minute left in the first half on Raymond Taylor’s 2-yard run, making it 23-20. The Golden Hurricanes ran for 315 yards.



Rypien throws 5 TD passes, No. 19 Boise State rolls

Brett Rypien threw five touchdown passes — three to Cedrick Wilson — and No. 19 Boise State overwhelmed New Mexico 49-21 on Friday night.

The Broncos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions. New Mexico (2-3, 1-1) scored on its second possession, and didn’t reach the end zone again until the midway through the fourth quarter.

Rypien was 21 of 28 and 391 yards, and Wilson had nine catches for 167 yards. Thomas Sperbeck, who had 20 catches for 281 yards last season against New Mexico, added nine catches for 198 yards and two scores.

Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan became the first opponent to rush for 100 yards against Boise State, finishing with 139 yards. But he only completed four passes for 39 yards.

After Boise State went three-and-out on its first possession, the Broncos benefited from several New Mexico miscues on its first touchdown drive. Two facemask penalties kept the drive alivep, and defensive back Daniel Henry dropped an interception. Two plays later, Rypien hit Wilson for the score.

Tyrone Owens got New Mexico even, busting up the wide-open middle on a read-option and going 62 yards untouched.

Thereafter, it was all Rypien, Wilson and Sperbeck as they consistently exploited a secondary that was frequently left exposed by blitzes that never reached