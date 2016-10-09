  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Republicans reeling after Trump’s vulgar bomb creates a firestorm

World

Republicans reeling after Trump’s vulgar bomb creates a firestorm

Agencies |

This file combination of pictures created on September 27, 2016 shows Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (R) looking on during the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on September 26, 2016, and Republican nominee Donald Trump (L) looking on during the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. (AFP)

NEW YORK: In a videotaped midnight apology, Donald Trump declared “I was wrong and I apologize” after being caught on tape making shockingly vulgar and sexually charged comments.

Yet he also defiantly dismissed the revelations as “nothing more than a distraction” from a decade ago and signaled he would close his presidential campaign by arguing rival Hillary Clinton has committed greater sins against women.
“I’ve said some foolish things,” Trump said in a video posted on his Facebook page early Saturday. “But there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims.”
Trump’s 90-second statement capped a jarring day that threatened to sink the billionaire businessman’s White House campaign, sending Republicans into a panic with just over a month until Election Day and on the cusp of Sunday’s crucial presidential debate.
One by one, outraged GOP lawmakers condemned Trump’s comments in a 2005 video obtained and released Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was “sickened” by Trump’s remarks and angrily revoked an invitation for the real estate mogul to appear at a GOP event Saturday in Wisconsin. But like most of the many lawmakers who slammed Trump’s words as reprehensible, Ryan did not pull his endorsement of his party’s nominee.
“I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests,” Ryan said.
But for some Republican officials, Trump had finally gone too far.
“You, sir, are the distraction,” said an angry Utah Sen. Mike Lee in a video posted to his Facebook page after Trump issued his midnight apology. “Your conduct, sir, is the distraction.”
Clinton, who spent Friday away from the campaign trail preparing for Sunday’s debate, weighed in on Twitter, calling Trump’s comments “horrific” and adding, “We cannot allow this man to become president.”
For more than a year, Trump’s outrageous and often outlandish comments have given Republicans fits. But with some notable exceptions — including nearly all the party’s living past presidents and White House nominees — GOP officials have at least nominally thrown their support behind him.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Early voting allows voters to react quickly after debates

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Clinton speeches leaked in hacking blamed on Russia

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favored open trade and open...

Billy Bush under fire over lewd comments

LOS ANGELES First it was Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed in Rio and now it s Donald Trump s...

Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE Hurricane Matthew weakened to a Category 1 storm Saturday nearing the end of a four...

No certainty war games with America will end, says Philippine Army

MANILA A review by the Philippines of joint military drills with the United States could see...

Boy’s killing sparks clashes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday as thousands carried the body...

Frustrations rise in besieged Afghan provincial capital

LASHKAR GAH Elders in Afghanistan s troubled Helmand province accused the Kabul government and...

Trump rejects calls to quit race over lewd remarks

NEW YORK WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed on Saturday to remain in...

French police injured in Molotov cocktail attack

PARIS Four police officers were injured in a notorious working class housing estate near Paris on...

French towns protest plan to take in migrants from Calais

PIERREFEU France French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed...

Russia deploys nuclear-capable missiles on NATO doorstep: Lithuania

VILNIUS Lithuania Russia is again deploying nuclear capable Iskander missiles into its...

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate...

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

Afghan forces struggle to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Afghan forces battled to flush out Taliban insurgents from Kunduz for a fifth...

Around Arab News

Early voting allows voters to react quickly after debates

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Republicans reeling after Trump’s vulgar bomb creates a firestorm

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Clinton speeches leaked in hacking blamed on Russia

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favored open trade and open...

Billy Bush under fire over lewd comments

LOS ANGELES First it was Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed in Rio and now it s Donald Trump s...

Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE Hurricane Matthew weakened to a Category 1 storm Saturday nearing the end of a four...

Kuwait arrests Egyptian after failed attack on US soldiers

KUWAIT CITY An Egyptian driving a garbage truck loaded with explosives and Daesh papers rammed...

Egypt protests US Embassy travel warning

CAIRO Egypt s foreign ministry sharply criticized the US Embassy in Cairo for advising citizens...

‘Huge disaster’ averted in Turkey as suspects blow themselves up

ANKARA Two people suspected of planning a car bomb attack on the Turkish capital Ankara on...

Russia vetoes UN resolution on Aleppo truce

BEIRUT Russia vetoed a French drafted United Nations Security Council resolution on Saturday that...

Porsche 718 Cayman tested in Black Forest

STUTTGART Porsche is likely to impress young Arab drivers with this newly developed 718 Cayman...

Daimler-Nissan alliance enters its 7th year

The strategic partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Daimler AG is maturing as it...

EVs are coming!

The message from the majority of automakers congregating in Paris this month is that Electric...

Hyundai reveals details of its new i30 model

LONDON Hyundai has revealed details of its New Generation i30 emphasizing the new model as the...

Mobily’s CBO highlights telcos’ role in transformation of cities

Mobily s Chief Business Officer Ismail AlGhamdi said that there is a noticeable demographic...

Early nutrition education gains traction

Palestine has become the fifth in the region to roll out the Nestle Ajyal Salima nutrition...

Abdul Latif Jameel Academy fetes skills contest winners

Abdul Latif Jameel Academy ALJA an arm of the Guest Service Group at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors...