True or false? Arab romance behind ‘Brangelina’ break-up

LOS ANGELES: British and US tabloids have been exchanging confirmations and denials that the reason behind the recent Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce is a secret affair that the latter had with a rich Middle Eastern billionaire for the past six months.

The identity of the wealthy Arab has not been revealed by any of the tabloids, however, he reportedly is already married and has a wealth of over $1 billion. He is also said to champion many of the humanitarian causes that Jolie does. The relationship between the two started off as a friendship due to mutual interest, before reportedly developing further.

“As such, they (Angelina and the wealthy Arab) had crossed paths at numerous charitable and state events, both in the US and abroad for some time; they may have even met at a United Nations charity event,” one renowned tabloid wrote.

“He’s ruggedly handsome and of Middle Eastern descent — though he was educated in England, at Oxford — and the attraction between him and Angie was immediate,” it added.

However, according to other newspapers and gossip websites, Angelina did not cheat on Brad Pitt with this alleged married billionaire who she’s supposedly now dating, and all such reports are completely made-up tabloid material.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love during the production on ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. At the time, the relationship was quite controversial, especially due to the fact that Angelina Jolie was previously accused of stealing Billy Bob Thorn from Laura Dern years prior.