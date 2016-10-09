Cliff Richard suing police, BBC over sex assault probe

LONDON: Singer Cliff Richard is suing British police and the BBC after being investigated over sex assault allegations.

Papers filed Thursday at the High Court in London show a suit in which Richard is the claimant, with the BBC and the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police as defendants.

Richard, one of Britain’s first homegrown pop stars in the pre-Beatles era, was the subject of a two-year police investigation over allegations made by four men. He was questioned by detectives but wasn’t arrested or charged. In 2014 the BBC broadcast footage of police searching his home.

In June, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

The 75-year-old singer said at the time he was “thrilled that the vile accusations and the resulting investigation have finally been brought to a close.”