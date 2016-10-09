Jeddah gears up for iLuminate entertainment shows

JEDDAH: Al-Jawhara is getting ready to host a range of family shows to be performed by iLuminate, a New York-based entertainment group, in Jeddah. The shows would be held between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22 in the city.

These fantastic visual shows rely on colors and light reflections moving between professional movement and visual messages.

The event will be attended by Ahmad Al-Khateeb, chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment (GAE), as well as the British envoy, and other diplomats.

Those willing to attend the shows can purchase tickets on the event’s website, as reported by Alhayat.

On Thursday, hundreds of men and women, side-by-side, hooted their appreciation and clapped to the beat as iLuminate took to the stage in Riyadh.

That is about to change, according to GAE, which has lined up WWE wrestling and other events in the coming weeks.

“This signals a new era in Saudi Arabia,” said Ahmed Al-Hemedy, 27, who watched the iLuminate show with a group of friends.

“I never expected to see something this magnificent in front of my eyes,” he said. “The show was brilliant!“

The iLuminate dancers performed on a darkened stage in electrified glow-in-the dark suits, telling the stories of urban America against the thumping backdrop of its beats.

Salman Ziauddin, 30, of India, said he had never seen such a show and hopes there will be more like it.

The creator of iLuminate, Miral Kotb, told reporters it was an honor to bring “such a different type of theater and art to this culture” where the audience was so receptive.

“They’ve been some of our best that we’ve had, and we’ve performed these shows worldwide. Because you can feel the love and the energy and excitement that they have” in Saudi Arabia.

— With input from AFP