Saudi ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ to compete at India film festival

MUMBAI: Saudi Arabian film ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ is featuring in the international competition of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star — India’s largest film festival, starting on Oct. 20 and running until Oct. 27.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star will showcase a huge repertoire of films – from cutting-edge, independent cinema alongside traditional Bollywood genres, Hollywood and cult international films.

Directed by Mahmoud Sabbagh, ‘Barakah Meets Brakah’ is a remarkably candid Saudi Arabian love story which uses stabs of acerbic humor as a counterweight to the difficulties the couple face. Bibi is the adopted daughter of a rich couple who has gained widespread fame through her video blog. When Barakah and Bibi meet by chance, they share chemistry. Could it be love at first sight? And what could a municipal agent and an Internet star have in common?

The festival program line-up includes new programming sections, special screenings and events. The festival’s co-chairpersons are Kiran Rao and Nita M. Ambani and the Festival Director is Anupama Chopra. Trustees include Deepika Padukone, Anand Mahindra, Rohan Sippy, Karan Johar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Ajay Bijli, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Mundra, Isha M. Ambani and Vikramaditya Motwane among other eminent names.