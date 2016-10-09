Saudi Justice Ministry to activate instant notification system

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Justice completed its final technical preparations to activate instant notifications of judiciary procedures through SMS messages to help citizens check on their proceedings.

Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Wahid bin Nooh, undersecretary of the Justice Ministry for Judiciary Affairs, confirmed that his ministry completed the technical requirements to achieve this service to allow first-degree courts to implement judicial orders and decisions.

He said the new service aims to notify citizens, who are involved in trials, of judicial decisions, postponing trial sessions, and others procedures run by the courts, through sending SMS notifications.

He clarified that the ministry is working to gradually implement the notification service, as the Justice Ministry believes in the importance of using technology to ensure smooth work. The new service will be based on judicial requirements to ensure legal standards and regulations. The service has been reviewed by the Juridical Affairs Agency at the Justice Ministry.

“The judiciary notifications include two types. The first one is the judicial orders, which will be linked with the Interior Ministry to implement these orders that include eights other types. The second type concerns judicial procedures that are being run inside the courts, ” he added.

He explained that the judicial notifications, which will be linked with the Interior Ministry, include requests to attend hearing sessions in courts, as well as other judicial decisions including travel bans or removing this order, and blocking government services, in accordance with Article 57/4 of Shariah Law, and orders of arresting those who failed or escaped from attending the trial sessions after receiving notifications, in accordance with articles 57/10 and 57/15 of Shariah Law and Article 140 of the Criminal Law.

“The others notification of judicial procedures that are run inside courts including postponing trial sessions as part of Justice Minister and Supreme Justice Council President Walid Al-Samaani’s circulations,” he added.

His said, that the notifications will be sent via text messages to allow citizens to follow up on their procedures until completion. The new service will save time and efforts.

At the same time, bin Nooh thanked Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani for his efforts to develop the ministry’s services using the latest in technical systems.