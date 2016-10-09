  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Jubeir leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to Thailand summit

Saudi Arabia

Al-Jubeir leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to Thailand summit

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (REUTERS)

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir will lead a Saudi delegation to the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit, to be inaugurated on Sunday in the Thai capital city of Bangkok.
The three-day summit will seek to revitalize cooperation among the 34-member ACD, a pan-Asian regional grouping that also includes all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
“Al-Jubeir will be traveling to Thailand today to participate in the summit,” confirmed Osama Nugali, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here Saturday.
The summit titled “One Asia, Diverse Strengths: Enhanced Partnership Toward New Dynamism,” will be hosted by Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The summit is expected to review the progress of decisions taken during the first summit in Kuwait in 2012.
Referring to the political significance of the Bangkok summit, and the participation of heads of state and ministers, Danai Menabodhi, chargé d’affaires at the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, said that “most of the GCC countries will have high-level participation in the summit.”
The summit will also have a one-day ACD Business Connect Forum on Sunday, followed by the daylong summit on Monday.
Asked about any meeting between Saudi and Thai officials, Menabodhi did not rule out the possibility of bilateral talks between the Saudi and Thai foreign ministers, which possibly will help in repairing the strained ties between the two nations.
The Thai diplomat expressed his pleasure over the visit of Al-Jubeir and said “this is the first visit of a high-ranking Saudi official to Bangkok after several years.”
The Kingdom and Thailand have had tense ties for the last 27 years because of several high-profile unresolved cases of murders and robberies.
In 1989, a Thai worker allegedly stole jewelry and gems from the palace of a royal family member. This case is still unresolved. In another case, Mohammad Al-Ruwaili, a Saudi businessman was abducted and murdered in Thailand around the same time.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Egypt appeals reversed ruling ceding islands to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian court on Saturday held its first hearing on a government appeal against a lower court...

OIC committed to peace in southern Philippines

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC recently held talks with Philippine officials...

Saudi Justice Ministry to activate instant notification system

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice completed its final technical preparations to activate instant...

Madinah ready to become 'Capital of Islamic Tourism'

MADINAH Madinah is witnessing a flurry of activities in preparation for hosting the most...

Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety

DAMMAM Eastern Province Gov Prince Saud bin Naif chairman of the board of trustees of the Ideal...

‘Bari’ to host 2nd GCC handicraft fair tomorrow

RIYADH The National Handicraft Program Bari in coordination with the six member Gulf Cooperation...

25 Saudi youngsters train in business skills

JEDDAH Twenty five Saudi children have successfully completed a Young traders training program of...

KSA, Singapore to boost cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Singapore have identified education and health as potential areas of...

New system ensures smooth traffic flow in Saudi capital

AL LITH The Border Guards on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2 million amphetamine...

Bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets into Kingdom foiled

AL LITH The Border Guards on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2 million amphetamine...

Civilian gatherings were never a target of coalition attacks: spokesperson Asiri

JEDDAH The Saudi lead coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen has denied...

KSA demands timeline ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has called on the United Nations to set a timeline ending Israel s occupation...

Missile fired from Yemen hits desert in Asir

JEDDAH Yemeni rebels fired yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Khamis Mushayt on...

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Around Arab News

Al-Jubeir leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to Thailand summit

RIYADH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir will lead a Saudi delegation to the Asia Cooperation...

Egypt appeals reversed ruling ceding islands to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian court on Saturday held its first hearing on a government appeal against a lower court...

New UN chief

This is in reference to the news report about Portugal s Guterres being appointed UN chief Oct 7...

OIC committed to peace in southern Philippines

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC recently held talks with Philippine officials...

Saudi Justice Ministry to activate instant notification system

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice completed its final technical preparations to activate instant...

Saudi ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ to compete at India film festival

MUMBAI Saudi Arabian film Barakah Meets Barakah is featuring in the international competition of...

Jeddah gears up for iLuminate entertainment shows

JEDDAH Al Jawhara is getting ready to host a range of family shows to be performed by iLuminate a...

Bruno Mars returns with party anthem

NEW YORK Bruno Mars whose slew of hits made him one of the most successful pop stars before...

Cliff Richard suing police, BBC over sex assault probe

LONDON Singer Cliff Richard is suing British police and the BBC after being investigated over sex...

True or false? Arab romance behind ‘Brangelina’ break-up

LOS ANGELES British and US tabloids have been exchanging confirmations and denials that the...

Madinah ready to become 'Capital of Islamic Tourism'

MADINAH Madinah is witnessing a flurry of activities in preparation for hosting the most...

Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety

DAMMAM Eastern Province Gov Prince Saud bin Naif chairman of the board of trustees of the Ideal...

‘Bari’ to host 2nd GCC handicraft fair tomorrow

RIYADH The National Handicraft Program Bari in coordination with the six member Gulf Cooperation...

25 Saudi youngsters train in business skills

JEDDAH Twenty five Saudi children have successfully completed a Young traders training program of...

KSA, Singapore to boost cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Singapore have identified education and health as potential areas of...

Reversing the brain drain

With physicians already scarce worldwide demand for foreign born doctors in the United States and...