New UN chief

This is in reference to the news report about Portugal’s Guterres being appointed UN chief (Oct. 7). The former prime minister of Portugal, Antonio Guterres, was elected High Commissioner for Refugees by the UN General Assembly in 2005; he then headed the organization which had 10,000 staff in 126 countries. We learn that apart from his native Portuguese, he speaks English, Spanish and French. He has received 18 international awards for his exemplary service to mankind.
Guterres will be the ninth secretary-general when he takes office on Jan. 1, 2017. It is worth recalling what he said about Syria: “Syria has become the great tragedy of this century — a disgraceful humanitarian calamity with suffering and displacement unparalleled in recent history.”
Talking about the refugee issue, he said: “In the midst of migrants in search of better lives there are people in need of protection — refugees and asylum-seekers, women and children, victims of trafficking. Many move simply to avoid dying from hunger. When leaving is not an option but a necessity, this is more than poverty.”
We hope to see a change with the new Secretary-General. We wish him all the best. — S.H. Moulana, Riyadh

