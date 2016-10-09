  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gunman kills 2 US cops trying to resolve family dispute

World

Gunman kills 2 US cops trying to resolve family dispute

ROBERT JABLON and JOHN ROGERS | AP |

Palm Springs police officers carry the body of a fellow officer from Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs to a hearse bound for the coroner's office in Indio, California, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Pena)

PALM SPRINGS, California: Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city’s police chief said.
A third officer was wounded and remained hospitalized. The shooter was not immediately identified.
SWAT officers quickly surrounded the house where the shooting took place, and authorities said late Saturday night that the gunman might still be holed up inside.
“It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on a few of the guardians of the city,” said Chief Bryan Reyes at a news conference.
The chief, near tears, identified the slain officers as Jose “Gil” Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.
Zerebny, 27, had been with the department for about 18 months and only recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a now-4-month-old daughter. Vega, the father of eight, was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December. He had been working overtime on his day off Saturday. The wounded officer’s name was not released.
Reyes said the three were standing near the front door speaking with the man, “trying to negotiate with the suspect,” when he suddenly shot them.
Riverside County SWAT officers quickly sealed off the normally quiet residential neighborhood in this desert resort town as police evacuated some residents. They told others to stay inside their homes, keep their doors locked and not to open them for anyone until further notice.
Reyes also asked the media and others not to stream live video of officers’ movements on social media, adding it could put them in danger.
“Understand that we’re actively looking for a cop murderer,” he said.
A neighbor, Frances Serrano, told The Associated Press she called authorities after the father of the shooting suspect came to her house across the street and told her his son was “acting crazy.”
“He said his wife left because she was so scared of him,” Serrano said, adding the father warned her that his son had threatened to shoot police if they arrived.
She’d gone back inside her home before officers arrived, Serrano said, and a few minutes after they got there she heard gunfire. Moments later officers were knocking on her door, warning her to stay inside.
Serrano said the man police are looking for had been in jail at one time and had to wear a monitor on his ankle when he was first released. But she added that he had always been friendly and polite to her and her family.
“We never had any problems with him,” she said.
Although Reyes didn’t identify the shooting suspect, he indicated police had had previous dealings with him. He declined to elaborate, adding that Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were now in charge of the investigation.
As the shooting scene remained locked down late into the evening, scores of police officers, several fighting back tears, gathered at Palm Springs Desert Regional Medical Center to offer a somber salute as the bodies of Zerebny and Vega were loaded into white hearses for transport to a coroner’s office.
Meanwhile, in front of police headquarters, scores of local residents gathered to leave flowers, balloons and cards Saturday night.
“I don’t even remember anything so vicious and cruel,” said Palm Springs resident Heidi Thompson. “These officers are responding to a domestic call for somebody in need that they don’t even know. They put their life on the line for us, the community. And they get gunned down? I don’t understand it.”
The shooting occurred just three days after a popular Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant was shot and killed in the high desert town of Lancaster.
Sgt. Steve Owen was answering a burglary call when sheriff’s officials say he was shot by a man who then stood over him and shot him four more times.
A paroled robber has been charged with murder.
Hundreds of residents held a candlelight vigil Saturday night in his honor.
___
John Rogers reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this story.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Early voting allows voters to react quickly after debates

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Republicans reeling after Trump’s vulgar bomb creates a firestorm

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Clinton speeches leaked in hacking blamed on Russia

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favored open trade and open...

Billy Bush under fire over lewd comments

LOS ANGELES First it was Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed in Rio and now it s Donald Trump s...

Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE Hurricane Matthew weakened to a Category 1 storm Saturday nearing the end of a four...

No certainty war games with America will end, says Philippine Army

MANILA A review by the Philippines of joint military drills with the United States could see...

Boy’s killing sparks clashes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday as thousands carried the body...

Frustrations rise in besieged Afghan provincial capital

LASHKAR GAH Elders in Afghanistan s troubled Helmand province accused the Kabul government and...

Trump rejects calls to quit race over lewd remarks

NEW YORK WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed on Saturday to remain in...

French police injured in Molotov cocktail attack

PARIS Four police officers were injured in a notorious working class housing estate near Paris on...

French towns protest plan to take in migrants from Calais

PIERREFEU France French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed...

Russia deploys nuclear-capable missiles on NATO doorstep: Lithuania

VILNIUS Lithuania Russia is again deploying nuclear capable Iskander missiles into its...

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate...

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

Around Arab News

Fewer strikes against Daesh suggests Russia only wants to prop up Assad: analyst

LONDON The proportion of Russian airstrikes in Syria targeting the Daesh group is falling...

Gunman kills 2 US cops trying to resolve family dispute

PALM SPRINGS California Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were...

Bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets into Kingdom foiled

AL LITH The Border Guards on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2 million amphetamine...

Al-Jubeir leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to Thailand summit

RIYADH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir will lead a Saudi delegation to the Asia Cooperation...

True or false? Arab romance behind ‘Brangelina’ break-up

LOS ANGELES British and US tabloids have been exchanging confirmations and denials that the...

Egypt appeals reversed ruling ceding islands to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian court on Saturday held its first hearing on a government appeal against a lower court...

New UN chief

This is in reference to the news report about Portugal s Guterres being appointed UN chief Oct 7...

OIC committed to peace in southern Philippines

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC recently held talks with Philippine officials...

Saudi Justice Ministry to activate instant notification system

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice completed its final technical preparations to activate instant...

Saudi ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ to compete at India film festival

MUMBAI Saudi Arabian film Barakah Meets Barakah is featuring in the international competition of...

Jeddah gears up for iLuminate entertainment shows

JEDDAH Al Jawhara is getting ready to host a range of family shows to be performed by iLuminate a...

Bruno Mars returns with party anthem

NEW YORK Bruno Mars whose slew of hits made him one of the most successful pop stars before...

Cliff Richard suing police, BBC over sex assault probe

LONDON Singer Cliff Richard is suing British police and the BBC after being investigated over sex...

Madinah ready to become 'Capital of Islamic Tourism'

MADINAH Madinah is witnessing a flurry of activities in preparation for hosting the most...

Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety

DAMMAM Eastern Province Gov Prince Saud bin Naif chairman of the board of trustees of the Ideal...

‘Bari’ to host 2nd GCC handicraft fair tomorrow

RIYADH The National Handicraft Program Bari in coordination with the six member Gulf Cooperation...