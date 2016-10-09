  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid violent protests

World

Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid violent protests

Karim Lebhour | AFP |

Ethiopians flee as police attack them with batons and teargas as their religious festival celebration in Bishoftu degenerated into stone-throwing anti-government protest on Oct. 2, 2016. Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn shas cited violent anti-government protests as reason for declaring a state of emergency in his country on Sunday. (AFP file photo)

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Sunday following months of violent anti-government protests, according to an official statement released on state media.
“The state of emergency was declared following a thorough discussion by the Council of Ministers on the loss of lives and property damages occurring in the country,” Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said.
The declaration marks a further hardening of the government’s position after months of protests in different parts of Ethiopia.
These have been met with a strong security response that has left hundreds dead, according to human rights groups.
“We put our citizens’ safety first. Besides, we want to put an end to the damage that is being carried out against infrastructure projects, health centers, administration and justice buildings,” Hailemariam said on state media, adding the state of emergency was effective from October 8.
Ethiopia is facing its biggest anti-government unrest in a decade, from the majority Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups which feel marginalized by a minority-led government.
Internet access has been restricted in recent days to prevent protesters from organizing gatherings.
In the wake of the state of emergency declaration, residents of the capital Addis Ababa and regional towns reported more police on the streets but little other change.

'Last straw'
The protests threaten Ethiopia’s reputation as an economic success story renowned for its stability, even as the government’s authoritarian rule attracts criticism.
Last week protests also targeted foreign investors — regarded as supporting and being backed by the central government — with close to a dozen foreign-owned companies, including textile and plastic factories, set on fire.
Tensions have been rising since an Oromo religious festival last week ended in tragedy when police fired tear gas on anti-government protesters, sparking panic in the massive crowd and triggering a stampede that left more than 50 dead.
The declaration of a six-month state of emergency is unprecedented in the 25 years the current Ethiopian government has been in charge.
An opposition leader said the declaration was a ploy to allow the government to “consolidate their authority and squash any public, spontaneous protests.”
“They are not giving any space for dialogue. They want total control on everything,” said Beyene Petros, chairman of the Medrek opposition coalition.
“People will not sit and accept this. It will provoke more anger,” he predicted, warning it “might well be the last straw.”
The unrest began in November in the central Oromia region then spread to Amhara in the north.
Together, the Oromo and Amhara people make up 60 percent of the population. The protesters accuse the country’s leaders, who largely hail from the northern Tigray region, of monopolizing power.
International rights groups estimate at least 500 demonstrators have been killed in a bloody crackdown on protests over the past 10 months.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Gunman kills 2 US cops trying to resolve family dispute

PALM SPRINGS California Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were...

Early voting allows voters to react quickly after debates

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Republicans reeling after Trump’s vulgar bomb creates a firestorm

NEW YORK In a videotaped midnight apology Donald Trump declared I was wrong and I apologize after...

Clinton speeches leaked in hacking blamed on Russia

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favored open trade and open...

Billy Bush under fire over lewd comments

LOS ANGELES First it was Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed in Rio and now it s Donald Trump s...

Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE Hurricane Matthew weakened to a Category 1 storm Saturday nearing the end of a four...

No certainty war games with America will end, says Philippine Army

MANILA A review by the Philippines of joint military drills with the United States could see...

Boy’s killing sparks clashes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday as thousands carried the body...

Frustrations rise in besieged Afghan provincial capital

LASHKAR GAH Elders in Afghanistan s troubled Helmand province accused the Kabul government and...

Trump rejects calls to quit race over lewd remarks

NEW YORK WASHINGTON Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed on Saturday to remain in...

French police injured in Molotov cocktail attack

PARIS Four police officers were injured in a notorious working class housing estate near Paris on...

French towns protest plan to take in migrants from Calais

PIERREFEU France French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed...

Russia deploys nuclear-capable missiles on NATO doorstep: Lithuania

VILNIUS Lithuania Russia is again deploying nuclear capable Iskander missiles into its...

11 suspected Islamist militants killed in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate...

Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking US

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti DAYTONA BEACH Florida Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

Around Arab News

Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid violent protests

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia declared a six month state of emergency on Sunday following months of...

Truck bomb attack on soldiers kills 18 in southeast Turkey

DIYARBAKIR Turkey Ten Turkish soldiers and eight civilians were killed on Sunday when suspected...

Kohli, Rahane put India in command

INDORE India Skipper Virat Kohli recorded his second double century in Tests as he and Ajinkya...

India businessman pays $9 mln for Dubai number plate

DUBAI United Arab Emirates An Indian businessman has paid 9 million at auction to grab a single...

Turkey says 38 Daesh militants killed in northern Syria

ISTANBUL Turkey Thirty eight Daesh militants were killed in northern Syria over the last 24 hours...

Fewer strikes against Daesh suggests Russia only wants to prop up Assad: analyst

LONDON The proportion of Russian airstrikes in Syria targeting the Daesh group is falling...

Gunman kills 2 US cops trying to resolve family dispute

PALM SPRINGS California Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were...

Bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets into Kingdom foiled

AL LITH The Border Guards on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2 million amphetamine...

Al-Jubeir leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to Thailand summit

RIYADH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir will lead a Saudi delegation to the Asia Cooperation...

True or false? Arab romance behind ‘Brangelina’ break-up

LOS ANGELES British and US tabloids have been exchanging confirmations and denials that the...

Egypt appeals reversed ruling ceding islands to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian court on Saturday held its first hearing on a government appeal against a lower court...

New UN chief

This is in reference to the news report about Portugal s Guterres being appointed UN chief Oct 7...

OIC committed to peace in southern Philippines

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC recently held talks with Philippine officials...

Saudi Justice Ministry to activate instant notification system

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice completed its final technical preparations to activate instant...

Saudi ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ to compete at India film festival

MUMBAI Saudi Arabian film Barakah Meets Barakah is featuring in the international competition of...

Jeddah gears up for iLuminate entertainment shows

JEDDAH Al Jawhara is getting ready to host a range of family shows to be performed by iLuminate a...