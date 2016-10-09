  • Search form

  Navy stuns Houston in rare win over top 10 team

Sports

Navy stuns Houston in rare win over top 10 team

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

PROTECT THE BALL: Will Worth (15) of the Navy Midshipmen runs with the ball in the first quarter during a football game against the Houston Cougars at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland. (AFP)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland: Navy stunned No. 6-ranked Houston in college football on Saturday, romping to a 46-40 victory that seriously damaged the Cougars' playoff hopes.
Quarterback Will Worth ran for 115 yards and threw two scoring passes for the Midshipmen. Navy hadn't beaten a Top 10 team since 1984.
Houston had won 19 of its previous 20 games, including a blowout over Navy last year, but the Cougars couldn't get into the end zone often enough despite compiling a whopping 484 yards in offense.
Houston's Greg Ward Jr. went 32 for 50 for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 94 yards and a score, but the Cougars never led after going up 20-17 in the second quarter.
Houston's sloppiest performance of the season came in a driving rain. The Cougars committed three turnovers and gave up more points than in their previous four games combined.
Navy finished with 306 yards rushing, many of them on pitches from Worth as he sprinted laterally along the line.
Navy scored three touchdowns in the third quarter — two of them on passes by Worth, the other on Josiah Powell's 34-yard interceptions return.
No. 20 Oklahoma 45 Texas 40: In Dallas, Dede Westbrook had three touchdown catches longer than 40 yards and set an Oklahoma record with 232 yards receiving in the Sooners' victory in the Red River rivalry.
Samaje Perine ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries for the Sooners (3-2, 2-0 Big 12), They rolled up 672 total yards against Longhorns coach Charlie Strong's beleaguered defense.
No. 8 Texas A&M 45 No. 9 Tennessee 38, 2OT: In College Station, Texas, Trevor Knight had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and Texas A&M withstood another late Tennessee rally to beat the Volunteers,
After Knight bulled in for the touchdown, Armani Watts intercepted Joshua Dobbs' pass on the next play for Tennessee's seventh turnover to end the game. The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime.
No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 16 Arkansas 30: Fayeteville, Ark., Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns, Minkah Fitzpatrick had three interceptions and Alabama extended its nation-best winning streak to 18 games.
The win was the 10th straight for the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) over the Razorbacks, and Fitzpatrick's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown was Alabama's 10th non-offensive score of the season.
No. 2 Ohio State 38, Indiana 17: In Columbus, Ohio, J.T. Barrett ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and passed for another score for Ohio State.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) was forced to rely mostly on its ground game, which accounted for 290 yards, and some tough play by its defense — including a critical fourth-quarter stop on its own 4 following Barrett's inception — to fend off the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1).
No. 4 Michigan 78 Rutgers 0: In Piscataway, N.J., Jabrill Peppers ran for two touchdowns and set up another score with a 63-yard scamper in his return to his native New Jersey and No. 4 Michigan routed Rutgers 78-0 Saturday night in a game in which the Scarlet Knights were limited to 22 yards total yards and two first downs.
Peppers had scoring runs of 7 and 4 yards off direct snaps, and his career-long run midway through the first quarter paved the way to a 4-yard touchdown run by Ty Isaac for the first score of the game.
No. 5 Washington 70 Oregon 21: In Eugene, Ore., Jake Browning threw for 304 yards and a school-record six touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Washington snap a 12-game losing streak against Oregon.
Myles Gaskin ran for 197 yards and a touchdown for the undefeated Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12). They have won nine straight games going back to last season.
No. 23 Florida State 20, No. 10 Miami 19: In Miami Gardens, Fla., DeMarcus Walker blocked Miami kicker Michael Badgley's point-after attempt with 1:38 remaining, and Florida State escaped with the victory.

