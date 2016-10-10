Nigeria police detain judges, seize assets in corruption probe

ABUJA: Nigeria’s secret police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and assets in a series of anti-corruption raids targeting senior judges, drawing sharp condemnation Sunday from the bar association and rights groups.

During the nationwide operation, which took place on Saturday, police also detained several judges although the number was not exactly clear.

The raids prompted the Nigerian Bar Association to declare a state of emergency, denouncing the “Gestapo-style” operation.

In a statement, the Department of States Services (DSS) said it had seized $800,000 (715,000 euros) in cash during the operation which was launched on the basis of “allegations of corruption and professional misconduct” by a number of judges.

“The searches have uncovered huge raw cash of various denominations, local and foreign currencies, with real estate worth several millions of naira and documents affirming unholy acts by these judges,” it said.

A source at DSS headquarters told AFP “about four or five judges are here with us writing statements.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was elected last year on an anti-corruption platform, vowing to stamp out the endemic graft that plagues the oil-rich country.

But critics have accused the former military ruler of using his anti-graft crackdown to silence political opponents and crush dissent.

Bar Association head Abubakar Mahmoud lashed out at Buhari over the raids.

“We are not under military rule and we cannot accept this unholy event and Gestapo-style operation,” he told reporters.

And a human rights and anti-corruption group urged Buhari to ensure the judges’ “immediate and unconditional release.”

“We are seriously concerned about the wave of arrests, intimidation and harassment of judges across the country by the DSS,” said Adetokunbo Mumuni, chief of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project.

“While we fully support the government’s efforts to eradicate judicial corruption, we cannot accept anti-corruption strategies and methods which patently offend the rule of law and undermine the authority, integrity, sanctity and independence of the judiciary.”

The DSS said it was preparing criminal cases against the judges.