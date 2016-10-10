  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Is hijab an object of derision?

Columns

Is hijab an object of derision?

Sabria S. Jawhar |

Sabria S. Jawhar

When western feminists and human rights activists attack Islam they often zero in on the most obvious target: The hijab.
The hijab is also the object of derision among bigots who feel it’s their duty to attack Muslim women on the street as some sick form of retaliation for the misdeeds of extremists worldwide.
A new assault on the headscarf has emerged that provides us an idea of how some Western women apply pressure on Muslim countries, such as Saudi Arabia, to discard the scarf as a path toward freedom of oppression. In other words we must conform to the Western ideal of a free society in order to live full, unshackled lives. We are victims of a patriarchal culture and Western women are here to shine a light on how to escape our miserable lives.
This latest assault occurred when American chess champion Nazi Paikidze announced that she is boycotting the 2017 Women’s World Chess Championship games in Tehran because Iranian law makes it mandatory for women to wear the hijab. Paikidze said she refuses to wear the headscarf and will not attend the games. She also started a petition online to “stop women’s oppression” and urged the World Chess Federation to reconsider its decision to have Iran host the competition.
“I understand and respect cultural differences,” Paikidze told reporters. “But, failing to comply can lead to imprisonment and women’s rights are being severely restricted in general. It does not feel safe for women from around the world to play here.”
The movement appears to be growing as a number of chess champions have chimed in to condemn the federation’s selection of Iran as a venue for the matches. Former Pan-American champion Carla Heredia told the Telegraph of London that, “No institution, no government, nor a Women’s World Chess Championship should force women to wear or take out a hijab.”
I can’t tell whether Paikidze and Heredia are naive, willfully ignorant or have a deep-seated hatred of Muslim women because their support of a boycott does not help but hurts — not to mention offends — hijab-wearing women everywhere. I can’t speak for Iranian women, but I know there is always a way around those dress codes that allow women reasonable freedoms and choices that go along with their beliefs. Women worldwide are subject to unreasonable laws that affect their daily lives.
In Saudi Arabia women get around male guardianship rules and elicit support from their families to achieve whatever goals they set for ourselves. They individualize and make fashion statements with their abayas and wear the hijab a million different ways. Western culture has had a huge impact on the daily lives of Saudi women. It’s not uncommon to see young Saudi women with colorful, fashionable abayas and hijabs in malls.
The well-meaning Western do-gooder should keep in mind that a vast majority of Saudis, and perhaps Iranians, choose to wear the headscarf. It’s been part of the Muslim faith since the founding of Islam and we see no need to change it because in 2016 the West suddenly finds it oppressive.
This obtuse and condescending behavior of non-Muslims damages the gains Muslim women have made in the past decade. Conservative governments in predominately Muslim countries will only double-down on the day-to-day pressure on Muslim women and prohibit them from leading normal lives. They will point to Western meddling in our culture, traditions and religion and frame it as a war on Islam.
Boycotts, petitions and attacks on hijab-wearing women serve as a recruiting tool for Daesh. Families will think twice about sending their daughters or sisters abroad for a Western education, denying young women the right to learn about other cultures. The boycott Paikidze advocates is the perfect tool for conservatives to further subjugate women.
Supporters of the boycott should re-examine their position and consider that the Women’s World Chess Championship games in Tehran is a perfect venue for Muslim women to showcase their skills and intellect and the fact that wearing the hijab matters little in how they live their lives. Exposure to the Western women is a learning process for Muslim women living in the Middle East. The championship games encourages tolerance. The boycotters are insisting on divisions.

Sabria S. Jawhar, PhD Assistant professor of Applied and Educational Linguistics Languages and Cultural Studies Department, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences National Guard Health Affairs

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Syrians at mercy of ‘Washington barber’

Although Syria s tragedy is too painful to be associated with humor the suffering that both...

A poisoned chalice

It s Tuesday Nov 8 2016 Hillary Clinton is elected president of the United States after a long...

Why are Republicans dropping Trump?

For the legion of Republicans who abandoned Donald Trump on Saturday recoiling in horror from...

Reversing the brain drain

With physicians already scarce worldwide demand for foreign born doctors in the United States and...

15 years later, what did the Americans achieve in Afghanistan?

The Afghanistan War turned 15 on Oct 7 and on this tragic anniversary Americans need to demand...

Historic loss for Lula’s party

The results of the first round of municipal elections held across Brazil last Sunday were a blow...

Using water as a political weapon

As tensions in South Asia rise forget the nuclear threat or the use of other sophisticated modern...

Dawn of climate-friendly air travel

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected demand for air travel is growing with more than...

Less talk, more action needed on women’s rights!

This week Ankara hosted a significant workshop entitled The role of women in the development of...

Putting populist revolt in its place

In many Western democracies this is a year of revolt against elites The success of the Brexit...

Battle for Mosul and challenge for Abadi government

Mosul is the land the second greatest city in Iraq where the decisive battle is expected to take...

It is not only Britain trying to redivide Europe

The first scene of Alfred Jarry s parody of Macbeth is set in Poland a place the play s stage...

Education woes of Syrian refugee children

Twelve year old Abdulrahman has not set foot in a classroom for nearly three years Instead of...

Eyes in the sky

Until very recently drones were more commonly associated with taking lives than with saving them...

Clinton more liked than Trump in China

A survey found that Hillary Clinton is better liked than Donald Trump in China where the US...

Problem with referendums

President Juan Manuel Santos was not obliged to hold a referendum to ratify the deal to end sixty...

Around Arab News

JIAT to join Yemen bombing probe, US advice to be sought

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Sunday it...

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince discusses regional developments with John Kerry

JEDDAH Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and defence minister Mohamed bin Salman received a phone call...

2.7 million traffic violations a year in Riyadh

RIYADH Riyadh is witnessing rapid development in terms of area and population density with the...

Video trials will begin next week

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice has said that remote trials through video will begin at the start...

Saudi envoy to Korea requests Seoul’s help in finding ‘runaway girls’

RIYADH The Saudi embassy in Seoul South Korea confirmed it received a call from the parents of...

‘Discover Saudi Arabia’ attracts 750 in the US

WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia has the world s third largest scholarship programs after China and India...

US-Saudi relations, which stood the test of time, will achieve its shared goals: US envoy

RIYADH United States Ambassador in Riyadh Joseph Westphal on Sunday reaffirmed that the US Saudi...

Russian-Arab affairs analyst slams UN’s ‘total paralysis’ over Syria

A leading Russian political analyst specializing in Middle Eastern affairs has described the...

Syrians at mercy of ‘Washington barber’

Although Syria s tragedy is too painful to be associated with humor the suffering that both...

A poisoned chalice

It s Tuesday Nov 8 2016 Hillary Clinton is elected president of the United States after a long...

Why are Republicans dropping Trump?

For the legion of Republicans who abandoned Donald Trump on Saturday recoiling in horror from...

Is hijab an object of derision?

When western feminists and human rights activists attack Islam they often zero in on the most...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia declared a six month state of emergency on Sunday following months of...

Explosion kills Tuareg leader outside north Mali UN camp

KIDAL Mali A Tuareg militant leader in the volatile north Malian city of Kidal was killed on...

Mauritania opposition slams idea of third term for president

NOUAKCHOTT Mauritania s opposition denounced the government Saturday after it said that lifting...

Nigeria police detain judges, seize assets in corruption probe

ABUJA Nigeria s secret police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and assets in a...