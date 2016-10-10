  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Russian-Arab affairs analyst slams UN's 'total paralysis' over Syria

SIRAJ WAHAB |

Maria Dubovikova, president of the International Middle Eastern Studies Club

A leading Russian political analyst specializing in Middle Eastern affairs has described the United Nations Security Council as a talk shop that has become a battleground where global powers indulge in mutual recriminations.

Speaking to Arab News from Moscow on Sunday, Maria Dubovikova, president of the International Middle Eastern Studies Club (IMESClub), said: “Saturday’s vote at the Security Council has shown that the Council is in total paralysis. It is totally outdated. It has become a playing field for global powers who are interested only in flexing their muscles. It is a place where mutual recriminations are exchanged. It has been reduced to being a place where countries fight only for their national interests.”
She said the reason for Russia’s vetoing the French draft resolution was quite simple.
“Russia is extremely afraid of Syria becoming another Libya. It is common knowledge that Libya became a nightmare when Russia did not veto the resolution on Libya in the UN Security Council in 2011. Now nobody in Libya has the power to solve the problem,” she said.
Russia, she said, considered itself and its position as that of a savior that could help prevent Syria from becoming another Libya.
“Russia thinks that the fall of Damascus will lead to the spread of terrorism and the expansion of Daesh,” she said. “Russia feels that it will lead to more bloodshed than we are currently witnessing.”
Contrary to popular perceptions, Dubovikova said Russia does not enjoy total sway over the Syrian regime. According to her, that view is both wrong and fallacious.
“The fact is that Russia has very limited influence over Damascus. Damascus has taken Russia hostage. There have been many times when Russia has said one thing and Bashar Assad and his men have said something totally contradictory,” she said.
She reminded Arab News of Assad’s statement that he would regain full control of Syria. “This was in direct contravention of the Russian position. Assad is exploiting the situation to his advantage.”
Dubovikova recalled an interview with a representative of the Syrian regime during talks in Geneva. “He was asked if Russia had full control over Damascus, and he said, ‘No, Russia has NO control. Russia is merely an adviser. It only gives advice. Assad is a totally independent politician. He has his own policy.’”
She admitted that it sounded absurd “because Damascus would have fallen long ago were it not for Russian support.”
On the vote in Security Council giving Russia a bad name, she said: “This thing about image and perception is difficult because this perception of Russia is mostly formed, especially in the Middle East, by the Western media. Russia really has had no opportunity to correct that misperception. With all that is happening now, there is no space left for a normal, free and fair discussion.”
Through her think-tank, IMESClub, Dubovikova promotes the interests of Arab countries, and especially that of Saudi Arabia, among the Russians. According to her, Saudi Arabia and Russia should continue to talk to each other “directly” without any involvement by other players.
“Saudi Arabia is the major and the most influential player in the region,” she said. “It is truly a global power because nothing can happen in the Middle East without Saudi Arabia — and Russia is extremely interested in having Saudi Arabia as a partner.”
Also, in the context of Syria, she said the United States had little influence on the (Syrian) rebel forces and Russia also had limited influence on Damascus. “Saudi Arabia has a lot of influence in Syria and this is very important,” she said.
Both countries face the same problems and find themselves in similar situations.
“Though Saudi Arabia is still allied with the West, the fact is that the West is no longer the reliable ally of Saudi Arabia that it was in the past,” she said and cited the recent examples ranging from JASTA to Iran to Yemen.
Dubovikova said Saudi Arabia and Russia had many reasons for listening to each other and trying to find a way out of the situations they find themselves in.
“This is a very interesting moment in history. Global trends are pushing the two countries into one camp. It is a situation where Russia and Saudi Arabia are closer to each other than they have ever been. Our common agenda is growing with each passing day. Both countries face the same kinds of problems, such as the oil crisis and terrorism. The two countries have the same interests in the region. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia want to see a stable Middle East leading to the end of the current nightmare,” she added.

