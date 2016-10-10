  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

US-Saudi relations, which stood the test of time, will achieve its shared goals: US envoy

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN & RASHID HASSAN |

U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal.

RIYADH: United States Ambassador in Riyadh Joseph Westphal on Sunday reaffirmed that the US-Saudi relationship has stood the test of time and the enduring relationship will be further strengthened as the two allies are working together to achieve shared goals.
In an exclusive conversation with the Arab News to respond to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) recently adopted by the US Congress that created a debate worldwide, the envoy said, “The United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia is strong and solid, has stood the test of time, and is based on a wide range of interests ... We will continue to work with the Saudi government on the most pressing global and regional issues.”
“We have seen the negative reactions to JASTA from many of our partners in the region, and we share those concerns. From the beginning, the administration has expressed reservations about this legislation and the effect it could have on our foreign relations,” he underlined.
Additionally, it is important to note that President Barack Obama vetoed this bill citing many of the concerns that our partners around the world now raise, the envoy maintained.
He went on to say, “As President Obama said in his veto message, ‘A number of our allies and partners have already contacted us with serious concerns about the bill. By exposing these allies and partners to this sort of litigation in US courts, JASTA threatens to limit their cooperation on key national security issues, including counter-terrorism initiatives, at a crucial time when we are trying to build coalitions, not create divisions.’”
Expressing hope that the cordial relationship will not be affected due to JASTA, Westphal said, “Whatever the challenges we may face, I am confident that the enduring and multi-faceted US-Saudi relationship will be further strengthened as we work together to achieve our shared goals in, among other areas, regional security, trade and investment.”

