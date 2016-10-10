‘Discover Saudi Arabia’ attracts 750 in the US

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia has the world’s third largest scholarship programs after China and India, and is ranked first worldwide regarding the number of mission scholarships, Saudi Cultural Attaché in the United States Mohammed Al-Issa said.

This came at a ceremony titled “Discover Saudi Arabia,” organized by the student unions at the Colorado School of Mines, in Golden, Colorado. Among the 750 attendants at the ceremony were the president of the Colorado School of Mines and a number of academics from various universities across the state.

“One of the most important roles of student clubs is conveying a positive image of the Kingdom,” Al-Issa said, pointing out that the “Discover Saudi Arabia” ceremony is the first of its kind to target US and other Western societies.

“We saw at ‘Discover Saudi Arabia’ all segments of the US society, in addition to a large number of representatives of other Western societies. This success is due to the student unions in the state of Colorado,” he added.