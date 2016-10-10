  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi envoy to Korea requests Seoul’s help in finding ‘runaway girls’

Yousuf Mohammad |

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Seoul, South Korea. (Courtesy photo)

RIYADH: The Saudi embassy in Seoul, South Korea, confirmed it received a call from the parents of two Saudi girls who had left the Kingdom for the Republic of Korea without the knowledge of their parents, stressing that it is following the issue up with the relevant authorities to make sure they entered Korea and then check on them and find out the details of the matter.
The embassy said that it IS in constant communication with the parents of the two girls to reassure them and keep them updated on developments.
The Saudi ambassador to Korea said in a press statement: “We now know that one of the girls entered Korea and are working to identify her location. We are not sure whether there is another girl or not, but cooperation in this regard with the pertinent local authorities is continuous.”

