  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Harden continues to impress in preseason games

Sports

Harden continues to impress in preseason games

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

GOING FOR TWO: New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis, second left, takes a shot at a basket as Houston Rockets James Harden, left, attempts to block the shot and teammates Trevor Ariza and Clint Capela, right, watch during their preseason NBA game in Shanghai, China, Sunday. (AP)

NEW YORK: Preseason statistics often can be misleading.
That might not be the case with James Harden right now.
After three preseason games, Harden has three points-assists double-doubles — the most recent one Sunday in Shanghai, when he had 26 points and 15 assists to help the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-117 in an NBA Global Games matchup.
“We’re treating every game of preseason like the regular season in order to build good habits,” Harden said. “We don’t take the preseason lightly“
Clearly not.
The Rockets are 3-0 in exhibitions so far this fall, scoring 131, 130 and now 123 points in those games. Harden is averaging 23.3 points and 12 assists in those three games.
And fans in China, where the Rockets are enormously popular anyway — thanks in large part to Yao Ming — have taken to Harden as well, with many sporting fake beards on Sunday to mimic his look.
“Great atmosphere,” Harden said.
They’ll be seeing even more NBA in China this season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Sunday an expansion of the NBA’s partnership with BesTV, one that will see up to 1,300 games per season broadcast in China.
“It’s a multimedia partnership that brings the very best in television and technology to the NBA in China,” Silver said.
In California, Lou Williams scored 15 consecutive points for Los Angeles in the fourth quarter, doing so in a span of less than 3 minutes and leading the Lakers to a 124-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason win.
DeAngelo Russell scored 33 and Williams finished with 25 for the Lakers. Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Denver, while Danilo Gallinari scored 19.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Blue Jays complete Rangers sweep, return to ALCS

LOS ANGELES Josh Donaldson made a mad dash from second base to score the winning run in extra...

Brady back with a vengeance; Broncos suffer first defeat

LOS ANGELES New England s star Tom Brady quickly shook off the rust in his season debut while the...

Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR’ playoffs

CONCORD N C Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR s playoffs with a much needed...

Ginebra snatches Game 2 to level series 1-1

MANILA Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted that because he didn t sue for time his Gin Kings...

Hatton’s dream comes true with Dunhill victory

ST ANDREWS Scotland England s Tyrrell Hatton celebrated a maiden European Tour victory and the...

Kenyans Kirui, Kiplagat top Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO Two time world champion Abel Kirui filled a gap on his resume denying Dickson Chumba a...

Iwobi, Iheanacho score as Nigeria triumphs

JOHANNESBURG Nigeria opened their 2018 World Cup group phase qualifying campaign with a 2 1...

Australia falls to South Africa’s back-up bowlers

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa South Africa rested three of their frontline bowlers but continued to...

Murray, Radwanska clinch titles at China Open

BEIJING Andy Murray claimed the title at the China Open Sunday taking a step toward unseating...

Rosberg rules Japanese Grand Prix to widen lead over Hamilton

SUZUKA Japan Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg capitalized on a slow start by teammate Lewis Hamilton...

Kyrgios pounds Goffin to capture Japan Open crown

TOKYO Australian power hitter Nick Kyrgios fired an incredible 25 aces Sunday to win the Japan...

Mortaza sinks England as Bangladesh levels series

DHAKA Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza starred with bat and ball as Bangladesh outplayed England by 34...

Southgate steadies England on debut; classy Germany cruises

PARIS England ground out a low key 2 0 victory over Malta in Saturday s 2018 World Cup qualifier...

Cubs a win from NL Championship Series

CHICAGO Pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Travis Wood produced on the mound and at the plate Saturday...

Navy stuns Houston in rare win over top 10 team

ANNAPOLIS Maryland Navy stunned No 6 ranked Houston in college football on Saturday romping to a...

Bisping spoils Henderson's farewell fight with decision victory

MANCHESTER England Michael Bisping retained his UFC middleweight title early by taking a...

Around Arab News

Blue Jays complete Rangers sweep, return to ALCS

LOS ANGELES Josh Donaldson made a mad dash from second base to score the winning run in extra...

Brady back with a vengeance; Broncos suffer first defeat

LOS ANGELES New England s star Tom Brady quickly shook off the rust in his season debut while the...

Harden continues to impress in preseason games

NEW YORK Preseason statistics often can be misleading That might not be the case with James...

Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR’ playoffs

CONCORD N C Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR s playoffs with a much needed...

Trump vs Clinton: He calls her a devil, she says he abuses women

ST LOUIS A defiant Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton would go to jail if he were president and...

Early polls show Clinton won second debate

WASHINGTON Polls suggest that Hillary Clinton won Sunday s bitter US presidential debate against...

China backs sovereign immunity after US Sept.11 bill becomes law

BEIJING A country s domestic law should not supersede international law on anti terrorism...

UK, Finland-born economists win 2016 Nobel Prize for Economics

STOCKHOLM UK born Oliver Hart and Finland born Bengt Holmstrom won the 2016 Nobel Economics Prize...

UK, Finland-born economists win 2016 Nobel Prize for Economics

STOCKHOLM UK born Oliver Hart and Finland born Bengt Holmstrom won the 2016 Nobel Economics Prize...

Missiles from Houthi-occupied territory in Yemen fall short of US warship

DUBAI Two missiles fired from rebel held territory in Yemen fell short of a US warship patrolling...

Al-Falih: Vision 2030 will lead to stronger and more robust Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said it is not unthinkable that the price of crude...

2.7 million traffic violations a year in Riyadh

RIYADH Riyadh is witnessing rapid development in terms of area and population density with the...

JIAT to join Yemen bombing probe, US advice to be sought

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Sunday it...

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince discusses regional developments with John Kerry

JEDDAH Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and defence minister Mohamed bin Salman received a phone call...

Video trials will begin next week

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice has said that remote trials through video will begin at the start...

Saudi envoy to Korea requests Seoul’s help in finding ‘runaway girls’

RIYADH The Saudi embassy in Seoul South Korea confirmed it received a call from the parents of...