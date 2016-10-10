  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jay Haas, 62, wins in Newport Beach

Sports

Jay Haas, 62, wins in Newport Beach

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Jay Haas: Vintage performance. (AP)

NEWPORT BEACH, California: Jay Haas birdied the first hole of a playoff with Bart Bryant on Sunday to become the second-oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history.
At 62 years, 10 months, 7 days, Haas trails only Mike Fetchick, the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational winner at 63 years to the day.
After opening with bogey-free rounds of 64 and 63 to take a five-stroke lead, Haas had to rally to get into the playoff. He made par saves on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th for a 1-under 70 to match Bryant — who earlier bogeyed 18 to give Haas an opening — at 16-under 197.
Also the 2007 winner at Newport Beach Country Club, Haas won his 18th title on the 50-and-over tour and first since 2014. He won nine times on the PGA Tour and captained the United States’ winning Presidents Cup team last year in South Korea.
The 53-year-old Bryant shot a 64, three-putting the 18th in regulation. He hit into the left greenside bunker in two, and hit something under the ball in the sand that sent that ball right and long.
Bryant also struggled on the hole in the playoff, hitting way left off the tee, then into a grandstand to the right of the green. Haas hit the fairway and drew a good lie in light rough, also right of the green. Bryant’s chip raced across the green and off, and Haas hit his to a foot for the winning birdie.
Playing two groups ahead of Haas, Bryant pulled even with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th and took the lead with a downhill, breaking 20-footer on the 17. Bryant birdied six of the first 12 holes, hitting inside 5 feet on the last three on Nos. 9, 11 and 12.
Haas hit left into the water on the short par-3 fourth en route to a double bogey. He hit a 6-iron to a foot to set up a birdie on No. 8, made a 5-foot birdie putt on 12 and closed with six pars.
Bryant won the 2013 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone senior title.
Larry Mize (65) and Billy Andrade (66) tied for third at 14 under. Funk had a 68 to drop into a tie for fifth at 13 under with Mike Goodes (63), Todd Hamilton (64) and Kevin Sutherland (66).
John Daly, playing alongside Bryant, had an eventful even-par 71 to tie for 19th at 9 under. His scorecard nearly as colorful as his pants, Daly didn’t make a par until the eighth hole. He drove the 319-yard first to set up a 10-foot eagle putt, made a 40-footer for birdie on No. 2 and two-putted for birdie on the par-5 third. He made double bogeys on the next two holes, also hitting into the water on No. 4, then birdied No. 6 and bogeyed No. 7. After a string of pars, he closed birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie.
Duffy Waldorf, the winner last year, also was 9 under after a 69.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Novak's back, but is he still the Shanghai Master?

SHANGHAI Novak Djokovic returns from injury at this week s Shanghai Masters with the eyes of the...

Sharapova to test comeback waters in Las Vegas exhibition

LOS ANGELES Maria Sharapova targeting an April return to the WTA after the reduction of her...

England’s Hinton climbs to 2nd as MENA Golf Tour Order of Merit race heads for a thrilling finish

DUBAI Craig Hinton has made significant strides up the MENA Golf Tour s Order of Merit following...

Blue Jays complete Rangers sweep, return to ALCS

LOS ANGELES Josh Donaldson made a mad dash from second base to score the winning run in extra...

Brady back with a vengeance; Broncos suffer first defeat

LOS ANGELES New England s star Tom Brady quickly shook off the rust in his season debut while the...

Harden continues to impress in preseason games

NEW YORK Preseason statistics often can be misleading That might not be the case with James...

Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR’ playoffs

CONCORD N C Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR s playoffs with a much needed...

Ginebra snatches Game 2 to level series 1-1

MANILA Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted that because he didn t sue for time his Gin Kings...

Hatton’s dream comes true with Dunhill victory

ST ANDREWS Scotland England s Tyrrell Hatton celebrated a maiden European Tour victory and the...

Kenyans Kirui, Kiplagat top Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO Two time world champion Abel Kirui filled a gap on his resume denying Dickson Chumba a...

Iwobi, Iheanacho score as Nigeria triumphs

JOHANNESBURG Nigeria opened their 2018 World Cup group phase qualifying campaign with a 2 1...

Australia falls to South Africa’s back-up bowlers

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa South Africa rested three of their frontline bowlers but continued to...

Murray, Radwanska clinch titles at China Open

BEIJING Andy Murray claimed the title at the China Open Sunday taking a step toward unseating...

Rosberg rules Japanese Grand Prix to widen lead over Hamilton

SUZUKA Japan Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg capitalized on a slow start by teammate Lewis Hamilton...

Kyrgios pounds Goffin to capture Japan Open crown

TOKYO Australian power hitter Nick Kyrgios fired an incredible 25 aces Sunday to win the Japan...

Mortaza sinks England as Bangladesh levels series

DHAKA Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza starred with bat and ball as Bangladesh outplayed England by 34...

Around Arab News

Novak's back, but is he still the Shanghai Master?

SHANGHAI Novak Djokovic returns from injury at this week s Shanghai Masters with the eyes of the...

Sharapova to test comeback waters in Las Vegas exhibition

LOS ANGELES Maria Sharapova targeting an April return to the WTA after the reduction of her...

England’s Hinton climbs to 2nd as MENA Golf Tour Order of Merit race heads for a thrilling finish

DUBAI Craig Hinton has made significant strides up the MENA Golf Tour s Order of Merit following...

Jay Haas, 62, wins in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH California Jay Haas birdied the first hole of a playoff with Bart Bryant on Sunday...

Voters call debate ‘cringe worthy,’ some won’t cast ballot

LAS VEGAS Days after explosive revelations about Donald Trump s predatory comments about women...

Blue Jays complete Rangers sweep, return to ALCS

LOS ANGELES Josh Donaldson made a mad dash from second base to score the winning run in extra...

Brady back with a vengeance; Broncos suffer first defeat

LOS ANGELES New England s star Tom Brady quickly shook off the rust in his season debut while the...

Harden continues to impress in preseason games

NEW YORK Preseason statistics often can be misleading That might not be the case with James...

Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR’ playoffs

CONCORD N C Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR s playoffs with a much needed...

Trump vs Clinton: He calls her a devil, she says he abuses women

ST LOUIS A defiant Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton would go to jail if he were president and...

Early polls show Clinton won second debate

WASHINGTON Polls suggest that Hillary Clinton won Sunday s bitter US presidential debate against...

China backs sovereign immunity after US Sept.11 bill becomes law

BEIJING A country s domestic law should not supersede international law on anti terrorism...

UK, Finland-born economists win 2016 Nobel Prize for Economics

STOCKHOLM UK born Oliver Hart and Finland born Bengt Holmstrom won the 2016 Nobel Economics Prize...

UK, Finland-born economists win 2016 Nobel Prize for Economics

STOCKHOLM UK born Oliver Hart and Finland born Bengt Holmstrom won the 2016 Nobel Economics Prize...

Missiles from Houthi-occupied territory in Yemen fall short of US warship

DUBAI Two missiles fired from rebel held territory in Yemen fell short of a US warship patrolling...

Al-Falih: Vision 2030 will lead to stronger and more robust Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said it is not unthinkable that the price of crude...