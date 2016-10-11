  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • 6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

Saudi Arabia

6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

IBRAHIM NAFFEE |

A general view of Nasiriya prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya, in this August 21, 2016 photo. (REUTERS)

JEDDAH: At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row.
Badr bin Awfan Al-Shimari was among three Saudi nationals who have recently been executed. In 2003, Al-Shimari was detained on charges of terrorism and tortured in Iraqi prisons.
Al-Shimari was executed two weeks ago and his body was returned to the Kingdom’s Eastern Province on Saturday. He will be buried today (Monday), according to his brother Salman Al-Shimari.
There are still 61 Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons. Some of these detainees were tried and acquitted. Others completed their jail terms but were not released. Still others are yet to be tried.
Shoura Council member Sadaqa Fadel said Saudi Foreign Ministry contacts Iraqi authorities to ensure proper trials, and there are efforts made by the ministry to release some of these detainees as the Kingdom is interested in resolving this crisis.
Speaking to Arab News, Fadel said Iraq and Saudi Arabia have no formal agreement to exchange prisoners. However, Saudi Arabia goes through diplomatic channels to release Saudi prisoners who were not involved in crimes in Iraq.
A delegation from the Saudi Embassy in Baghdad visited Nasiriyah Prison to the south of the Iraqi capital to check on the health of 46 Saudi prisoners after coordinating with the Iraqi Ministry of Justice.
The delegation was headed by the representative of the Saudi Embassy, in accordance with international conventions, and through coordination in terms of reciprocity between the two countries.
The visit was brief and strict security measures were followed, given that it was the first visit after the reopening of the embassy. It will be followed by additional visits to check on all Saudi prisoners.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

HNC appeal: Save Syria from tyranny

RIYADH The main Syrian opposition group on Monday asked international and regional organizations...

Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

JEDDAH The social networking website Twitter witnessed a wave of tweets condemning a ballistic...

12 years for citizen supporting Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in jail for his...

Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to hire more women in the airline s catering division...

Fraud, deceit about lineage prompts court ruling forcing wife to divorce husband

JEDDAH A case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al Ayina about social...

Pearl Initiative, UN Global Compact to host forum in Dubai on Oct. 27

RIYADH The Pearl Initiative a leading business led non profit organization in the Gulf will host...

Saudi Arabia calls on Arab nations to stand with Syrian people

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday urged all Arab countries to stand with the Syrian people and demand...

Riyadh denounces Houthi attack on US warship

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia denounced Monday a Yemeni militia attack on a US Navy destroyer saying such...

HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman Guest of Honour at British Embassy Reception

RIYADH Her Royal Highness Princess Hussa Bint Salman Bin Abduaziz was the Guest of Honour at a...

2.7 million traffic violations a year in Riyadh

RIYADH Riyadh is witnessing rapid development in terms of area and population density with the...

JIAT to join Yemen bombing probe, US advice to be sought

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Sunday it...

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince discusses regional developments with John Kerry

JEDDAH Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and defence minister Mohamed bin Salman received a phone call...

Video trials will begin next week

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice has said that remote trials through video will begin at the start...

Saudi envoy to Korea requests Seoul’s help in finding ‘runaway girls’

RIYADH The Saudi embassy in Seoul South Korea confirmed it received a call from the parents of...

‘Discover Saudi Arabia’ attracts 750 in the US

WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia has the world s third largest scholarship programs after China and India...

Around Arab News

Emirati model conquers catwalk dream

DUBAI In a flowing scarlet dress Rafeea Al Hajsi fulfilled a dream by becoming the first Emirati...

Houthis should be countered

Yemen s civil war has reached Saudi borders and the firing of projectiles by Houthis is...

Private sector and nonprofits

This is in reference to Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly story published in...

Arab fashion show in London

Led by Saudis and Emiratis Arab female designers have made waves among The City s fashionistas by...

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

Presidential debate showed ‘two visions of US’: Arab experts

JEDDAH The second US presidential debate on Sunday between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton left...

Yasir Al-Yasiri starts filming for new Arabic comedy in UAE

ABU DHABI Image Nation Abu Dhabi a leading media and entertainment company has announced that...

Clinton wins second debate, polls show

WASHINGTON Polls suggest that Hillary Clinton won Sunday s bitter US presidential debate against...

UN chief says Assad ‘failure’ caused 300,000 deaths

BERLIN UN chief Ban Ki moon says Syrian President Bashar Assad s failure of leadership caused the...

HNC appeal: Save Syria from tyranny

RIYADH The main Syrian opposition group on Monday asked international and regional organizations...

Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

JEDDAH The social networking website Twitter witnessed a wave of tweets condemning a ballistic...

12 years for citizen supporting Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in jail for his...

6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

JEDDAH At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row Badr bin Awfan Al Shimari...

Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to hire more women in the airline s catering division...

Fraud, deceit about lineage prompts court ruling forcing wife to divorce husband

JEDDAH A case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al Ayina about social...

Pearl Initiative, UN Global Compact to host forum in Dubai on Oct. 27

RIYADH The Pearl Initiative a leading business led non profit organization in the Gulf will host...