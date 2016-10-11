6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

JEDDAH: At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row.

Badr bin Awfan Al-Shimari was among three Saudi nationals who have recently been executed. In 2003, Al-Shimari was detained on charges of terrorism and tortured in Iraqi prisons.

Al-Shimari was executed two weeks ago and his body was returned to the Kingdom’s Eastern Province on Saturday. He will be buried today (Monday), according to his brother Salman Al-Shimari.

There are still 61 Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons. Some of these detainees were tried and acquitted. Others completed their jail terms but were not released. Still others are yet to be tried.

Shoura Council member Sadaqa Fadel said Saudi Foreign Ministry contacts Iraqi authorities to ensure proper trials, and there are efforts made by the ministry to release some of these detainees as the Kingdom is interested in resolving this crisis.

Speaking to Arab News, Fadel said Iraq and Saudi Arabia have no formal agreement to exchange prisoners. However, Saudi Arabia goes through diplomatic channels to release Saudi prisoners who were not involved in crimes in Iraq.

A delegation from the Saudi Embassy in Baghdad visited Nasiriyah Prison to the south of the Iraqi capital to check on the health of 46 Saudi prisoners after coordinating with the Iraqi Ministry of Justice.

The delegation was headed by the representative of the Saudi Embassy, in accordance with international conventions, and through coordination in terms of reciprocity between the two countries.

The visit was brief and strict security measures were followed, given that it was the first visit after the reopening of the embassy. It will be followed by additional visits to check on all Saudi prisoners.