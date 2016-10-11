Arab fashion show in London

Led by Saudis and Emiratis, Arab female designers have made waves among The City's fashionistas by showcasing their latest collections ("Arabian fashion celebrated in the heart of London," published by Arab News on Oct. 7).

This high-profile packed show saw presence of diplomat's wives and many well-heeled ladies from this part of the world but living in the UK. Such a high percentage of presence shows that the Muslim women in the Western countries are actually craving for a fashion brand that can give them a modern look and at the same time meet their cultural needs. The GCC fashion industry is evolving fast and growing beyond its boundaries with strong demand of Arab women attire from Muslims women living in other parts of the world - especially Europe and Asia.

In addition, creating global fashion brands should be objective of the Muslim fashion designers and this can relatively be achieved easily by the GCC fashion designers such as Sahar Madani, Shamsa Al-Mazroie and Mouna bin Salah who have the resources and the reach to take their brands global.

Abbaya, the most common woman attire in this part of the world among the Muslim women, has gained popularity and demand in other Muslim nations too. This is high time for the Arab designers to fill the vacuum of popular Shariah-compliant female fashion brands by introducing their designer products to fashionistas at the shows around the major cities. — Fatima Abdullah, Jeddah