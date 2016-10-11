  • Search form

Private sector and nonprofits

This is in reference to "Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly" story published in Arab News on Oct. 8.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Development should encourage private sector to come forward and play its role more positively and effectively. This is a long-awaited move on the part of the government because such caring centers are generally run by the nonprofits as part of social development programs of the private sector.
This should not be a major challenge for the government to involve private sector to play increased role in setting up caring centers because Saudi citizens and companies are among the highest charity donors in the world. Additionally, major public and private sector companies can also be encouraged to establish caring centers for the elderly as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.
On a social note, we must strengthen family bonds as well so that there is less need to establish elderly caring centers. The elderly should be given the care they need by enhancing social and religious values that encourage us to take care of our parents and elderly people in general. — Rasheed Momin, Jeddah

