Houthis should be countered

Yemen's civil war has reached Saudi borders and the firing of projectiles by Houthis is increasingly becoming a major concern. The bigger apprehension is that these projectiles are targeted at the civilian population, killing and injuring men, women and children.

We read stories every now and then in the local media about the one or two casualties inside Saudi territory due to these projectiles fired by the militia into the Kingdom. Many Saudi civilians have met similar fate from the senseless Houthi aggression across the border. So far, dozens of Saudi men, women and children have lost their lives and those who are still alive are constantly hounded by the fear of missiles from across the border.

On Oct. 7, cross-border shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his child in Jazan, while another Houthi missile was intercepted by the Saudi air defense on the same day. In mid-August, seven Saudi civilians died in a single attack by the militia. In order to counter Houthi militia, Saudi Arabia has to take war to their court in order to reduce their casualties. This is certainly not a tough task for the professional Saudi forces. — Abdul Malik, Jazan