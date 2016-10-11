  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung shares slump after consigning Note 7 to history

Business & Economy

Samsung shares slump after consigning Note 7 to history

Agence France Presse |

Samsung Galaxy Note 7. (AFP/Lionel Bonaventure)

LONDON: Samsung Electronics scrapped production of its doomed Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday, sparking a fresh collapse in its share price, as global markets struggled to maintain an oil-fueled rally.
Stock in the world’s biggest smartphone maker tumbled eight percent, sending Seoul stocks sliding 1.2 percent after it told customers to stop using their Galaxy Note 7 devices and called a halt to worldwide sales, as US officials warned the handsets could blow up.
The group halted production on Tuesday and then announced it was scrapping the model, once markets had shut in Asia. Consumers with Note 7s were advised by Samsung to power down and stop using them.
The announcement came a little over a month after Samsung announced a recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in 10 markets following complaints that its lithium-ion battery exploded while charging.
“The group’s flagship handset has turned out to be worse than a dud — it is a dangerous fire risk,” City Index analyst Ken Odeluga told AFP.


“This incendiary effect has spread to Samsung’s shares.
“After last week clawing back September’s double-digit losses, the stock wiped out three weeks of progress with today’s eight-percent fall.”
Odeluga added that Samsung had a big impact on sentiment because of its huge market capitalization of more than $200 billion (179 billion euros).
“It is a key weight of many Asia-Pacific equity market indices. If Samsung catches a cold, so do the region’s equities.”
The crisis has turned into a PR disaster for the company and the situation only worsened when reports emerged a week ago of replacement phones also catching fire.
Samsung shares had already fallen 1.5 percent Monday on reports it was suspending production of the device.
Analysts noted fierce rivals like US giant Apple — the second biggest smartphone maker — and challengers such as China’s Huawei would benefit in the short term.
“Samsung shares have fallen sharply today, but the company is still trading not too far off a record high, which shows that despite problems with its smartphone design, this is only one line in its gigantic electronics empire,” said Laith Khalaf at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.
“This is undoubtedly a blow for Samsung, but the reputational damage to the company is not of the same scale of the emissions rigging scandal for Volkswagen or the Gulf of Mexico disaster for BP, thankfully because no-one has been hurt.
“Competitors might now enjoy a short term boost to sales.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Saudi Aramco ‘optimistic’ 2018 right time for IPO: CEO

ISTANBUL Saudi Aramco is optimistic 2018 will be the right time for its IPO in what will likely...

Oil glut to last until mid-2017 unless OPEC cuts output: IEA

PARIS A massive oil glut may weigh on world markets deep into next year unless the OPEC producer...

Energy efficiency accelerates despite low oil prices: IEA

PARIS Energy efficiency accelerated last year despite low oil prices according to a report from...

Royal Dutch Shell signs initial deal to return to Iran

TEHRAN Royal Dutch Shell has confirmed that it had signed an initial deal with Iran s National...

British economy losing steam as business investment wilts

LONDON Britain s economy appears to be losing steam with major business surveys showing a marked...

Vitol chief says weak pound helps costs

LONDON The head of energy trader Vitol who helped fund the unsuccessful campaign to keep Britain...

Facebook launches intra-office ‘Workplace’ network

LONDON Social network giant Facebook has launched new global product Workplace a platform that it...

LuLu announces names of 11 new Range Rover car winners

Lulu Hypermarket announced the names of the winners after the mega draw held at all seven of its...

Tommy Hilfiger unveils Gigi Hadid designed collection

Tommy Hilfiger which is owned by PVH Corp has unveiled the Fall 16 TommyXGigi collaborative...

Mobily’s Neqaty program allows subscribers to collect points through partners

Mobily allows its Neqaty program customers to collect and redeem points at the best brands around...

SABIC Academy concludes training program for public sector leaders

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SABIC concluded the first edition of its training program for...

Nahdi team offers 10,000 pilgrims general medical tests

As part of its CSR strategy Nahdi Saudi Arabia s major retail pharmacy chain dedicated its...

Al Rajhi Capital raises SR581m for European Real Estate Fund

Al Rajhi Capital one of the largest investment firms in Saudi Arabia has announced the successful...

Jeddah to host Saudi Trade Finance Summit in November

Saudi Trade Finance STF Summit a by invite only event is set to return for its 4th annual...

Turkish deal helps to boost Qatar National Bank profit

DUBAI Qatar National Bank QNB the Gulf s largest lender met analysts forecasts on Monday with a 8...

Al-Assaf says KSA banks enjoy high level of capital adequacy

WASHINGTON Finance Minister Ibrahim bin Al Assaf highlighted the excellent performance of the...

Around Arab News

Trump steps up attacks on US House speaker, says “shackles” are off

WASHINGTON White House candidate Donald Trump stepped up his attacks against US House Speaker...

Last-second Aguayo field goal for Bucs sinks Panthers

CHARLOTTE North Carolina Roberto Aguayo s shaky first NFL season got a big lift Monday night The...

Charley Hull aims at Omega Dubai Ladies Masters success

DUBAI Acclaimed as one of the finest talents of her generation Charley Hull will be hoping to put...

Russia risks pariah status, UK minister says, urging protests

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Russia on Tuesday it risked becoming a...

Saudi Aramco ‘optimistic’ 2018 right time for IPO: CEO

ISTANBUL Saudi Aramco is optimistic 2018 will be the right time for its IPO in what will likely...

Tiger Woods ‘not ready’, postpones comeback

LOS ANGELES Tiger Woods rocked the golf world Monday after abruptly canceling his long awaited...

Scott picks Leishman vice Day for World Cup

SYDNEY Australian Adam Scott on Tuesday picked Marc Leishman to partner him at next month s World...

Obama vows to send people to Mars by the 2030s

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to help send people to Mars within the next...

Giants and Nationals triumph, Indians sweep Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO They piled on Joe Panik at home plate in celebration and just as has been the case...

It’s official: Italians abandon Rome bid

ROME Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago put a definitive end Tuesday to Rome s...

Crosby concussion casts shadow on campaign for Penguins’ Cup repeat

NEW YORK With captain Sidney Crosby sidelined indefinitely over the latest in a series of...

Gaudreau signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY Alberta Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a new contract in time to start the NHL regular...

Turkey’s Erdogan to Iraqi PM: ‘Know your place’

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday snubbed Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al...

Putin cancels visit to Paris in Syria row

PARIS Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday canceled a visit to France in a furious row...

Samsung shares slump after consigning Note 7 to history

LONDON Samsung Electronics scrapped production of its doomed Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday...

Oil glut to last until mid-2017 unless OPEC cuts output: IEA

PARIS A massive oil glut may weigh on world markets deep into next year unless the OPEC producer...