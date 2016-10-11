Putin cancels visit to Paris in Syria row

PARIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday canceled a visit to France in a furious row over Moscow’s role in the Syrian conflict.

The announcement from the Kremlin came a day after French President Francois Hollande said Syrian forces had committed a “war crime” in the battered city of Aleppo with the support of Russian air strikes.

Putin had been due in Paris on October 19 to inaugurate a new Russian Orthodox church near the Eiffel Tower, but Hollande had insisted his Russian counterpart also took part in talks with him about Syria.

Russia has been waging an aerial bombing campaign in Syria more than a year in support of President Bashar Assad’s forces, part of a multi-front war that has claimed some 300,000 lives and seen Moscow further estranged from the West.

The French president had admitted he was agonizing over whether to meet Putin, but the Kremlin on Tuesday called off the visit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was “ready to visit when it is comfortable for President Hollande,” adding that Moscow would “wait for when that comfortable time comes.”

Hollande responded that he was prepared to meet Putin “at any time... to further peace.”

Speaking in Strasbourg, Hollande said France and Russia had had a “major disagreement” over Syria.

“It is necessary to have dialogue with Russia but it must be firm and frank,” Hollande told the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe rights body.

On Saturday, Russia blocked a draft French UN resolution calling for an end to the barrage of air strikes on the rebel-held east of Aleppo that have escalated in the last month, leaving hundreds of people dead, including dozens of children.

It was the fifth time that Russia used its veto to block UN action to end the five-year war in Syria.

In the aftermath of that decision, Hollande described the bombing of Aleppo as a “war crime.”

He said in a TV interview on Monday: “Those who commit these acts will have to pay for their involvement, including at the International Criminal Court.”

On Tuesday, at least eight civilians were killed in the heaviest Russian bombardment in days of rebel-held areas of Syria’s second city Aleppo, a monitoring group said.

Despite canceling his visit to Paris, Putin is still considering traveling to Berlin on October 19 for a meeting on the conflict in Ukraine, one of his aides told Itar-Tass on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed the meeting along the lines of the so-called Normandy format, bringing together Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.

The sticking point there is whether Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is prepared to take part.

It is not the first time in recent years that Moscow’s foreign policy has strained relations between France and Russia.

The outbreak of the Ukraine crisis in 2014 eventually prompted France to cancel the delivery to Russia of two Mistral assault ships and repay almost 950 million euros ($1.1 billion).