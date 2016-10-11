Gaudreau signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta: Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a new contract in time to start the NHL regular season.

The Flames announced on Monday that the club and Gaudreau have agreed to a six-year contract extension. The $40.5 million deal has an annual salary cap hit of $6.75 million.

The 23-year-old Gaudreau had been a restricted free agent since his entry-level contract expired on July 1.

“I have decided to (re-sign) with the Calgary Flames. As I have always said, I just want to play hockey. I want to be there for my teammates and for the fans of Calgary,” Gaudreau posted on his Twitter account.

“I want to thank my family and my agent for all their support during this process. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Gaudreau, from Salem, New Jersey, was Calgary’s leading scorer last season with 30 goals and 48 assists in 79 games. His 78 points placed him sixth in league scoring.

Gaudreau competed for Team North America in the recent World Cup of Hockey and had two goals and two assists in three games.

The Flames begin their regular season on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.



Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas suspended 6 games

Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended by the NHL for six games for interference against Boston Bruins forward Austin Czarnik during a game Saturday night.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Monday. Gudas is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $245,121 of his salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Gudas received a boarding minor for the late hit on Czarnik along the sideboards. Czarnik left the game and did not return.