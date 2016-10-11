  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • It’s official: Italians abandon Rome bid

Sports

It’s official: Italians abandon Rome bid

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

IT'S OVER: The president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Giovanni Malago gestures during a press conference on Tuesday in Rome. Malago put a definitive end to Rome's bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games after the city's newly elected mayor refused to support the project. "I wrote to the International Olympic Committee today to withdraw Rome-2024 from the running," Malago told a specially convened press conference. (AFP)

ROME: Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago put a definitive end Tuesday to Rome’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games after the city’s newly elected mayor refused to support the project.
“I wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today to withdraw Rome-2024 from the running,” Malago told a specially convened press conference.
Rome’s ill-fated bid to host the Games was effectively killed off last month when the city council voted in favor of the new mayor’s request to withdraw support.
Nearly two thirds of councillors backed mayor Virginia Raggi’s position that the cash-strapped city needs to sort out its own problems before it is in a position to host the Games.
“I’m forced to interrupt this process eleven months from its conclusion and after three years of work,” said Malago.
“It’s a pity because our project was a winning project. It’s irresponsible to have to give up the IOC money and the 177,000 jobs which would have been created.”
Italy’s Olympic committee CONI had already accepted that the bid was dead in the water and has said a new attempt to get the Games was unlikely for at least 20 years.
Italy hosted the Summer Olympics once in Rome 1960, and the Winter Games three times — most recently Turin 2006.
Raggi, a member of the populist Five Star Movement, had made it clear before she was elected in June that she did not think the Italian capital should be bidding for the Olympics at a time when its creaking transport system and other public services are falling apart for lack of investment.
Rome’s withdrawal leaves Budapest, Los Angeles and Paris battling for the right to host the global sporting event.
Malago said the decision to withdraw the bid was a “very grave renunciation and a great disappointment.”
“I always said this bid was a table supported by three legs (CONI, government and local authority). One of those legs gave way, for ideological and demagogic reasons,” he said.
“Virginia Raggi has in her hands all the latest opinion polls which show that more and more Romans are favorable toward the Games.
“There is not one single one who gives a different result.”
CONI in 2011 also pulled out of a bid to host the 2020 Games because the Prime Minister at the time Mario Monti believed the country did not have the financial means.
“It’s now my duty to try and regain international credibility for our sports system,” said Malago.
“This is why I’ve decided to present Milan as a candidate to host the IOC congress in 2019.”
The IOC will announce the successful candidate for 2024 Summer Games on September 13 next in Lima.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Giants and Nationals triumph, Indians sweep Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO They piled on Joe Panik at home plate in celebration and just as has been the case...

Crosby concussion casts shadow on campaign for Penguins’ Cup repeat

NEW YORK With captain Sidney Crosby sidelined indefinitely over the latest in a series of...

Gaudreau signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY Alberta Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a new contract in time to start the NHL regular...

Kane encore up in WWE Live in Riyadh

JEDDAH The durable Kane with more than two decades of professional wrestling under his belt is...

England bench beckons for Rooney

LONDON England captain Wayne Rooney is in line to be dropped to the bench for the World Cup...

Immobile rescues Italy as Spain cruises

PARIS Lazio striker Ciro Immobile grabbed an injury time winner as four time champions Italy...

Ashwin six-for puts India in firm control

INDORE Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets to help dismiss New Zealand for 299 and put India...

Novak's back, but is he still the Shanghai Master?

SHANGHAI Novak Djokovic returns from injury at this week s Shanghai Masters with the eyes of the...

Sharapova to test comeback waters in Las Vegas exhibition

LOS ANGELES Maria Sharapova targeting an April return to the WTA after the reduction of her...

England’s Hinton climbs to 2nd as MENA Golf Tour Order of Merit race heads for a thrilling finish

DUBAI Craig Hinton has made significant strides up the MENA Golf Tour s Order of Merit following...

Jay Haas, 62, wins in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH California Jay Haas birdied the first hole of a playoff with Bart Bryant on Sunday...

Blue Jays complete Rangers sweep, return to ALCS

LOS ANGELES Josh Donaldson made a mad dash from second base to score the winning run in extra...

Brady back with a vengeance; Broncos suffer first defeat

LOS ANGELES New England s star Tom Brady quickly shook off the rust in his season debut while the...

Harden continues to impress in preseason games

NEW YORK Preseason statistics often can be misleading That might not be the case with James...

Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR’ playoffs

CONCORD N C Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR s playoffs with a much needed...

Ginebra snatches Game 2 to level series 1-1

MANILA Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted that because he didn t sue for time his Gin Kings...

Around Arab News

Giants and Nationals triumph, Indians sweep Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO They piled on Joe Panik at home plate in celebration and just as has been the case...

It’s official: Italians abandon Rome bid

ROME Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago put a definitive end Tuesday to Rome s...

Crosby concussion casts shadow on campaign for Penguins’ Cup repeat

NEW YORK With captain Sidney Crosby sidelined indefinitely over the latest in a series of...

Gaudreau signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY Alberta Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a new contract in time to start the NHL regular...

Turkey’s Erdogan to Iraqi PM: ‘Know your place’

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday snubbed Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al...

Putin cancels visit to Paris in Syria row

PARIS Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday canceled a visit to France in a furious row...

Samsung shares slump after consigning Note 7 to history

LONDON Samsung Electronics scrapped production of its doomed Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday...

Oil glut to last until mid-2017 unless OPEC cuts output: IEA

PARIS A massive oil glut may weigh on world markets deep into next year unless the OPEC producer...

Emirati model conquers catwalk dream

DUBAI In a flowing scarlet dress Rafeea Al Hajsi fulfilled a dream by becoming the first Emirati...

Houthis should be countered

Yemen s civil war has reached Saudi borders and the firing of projectiles by Houthis is...

Private sector and nonprofits

This is in reference to Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly story published in...

Arab fashion show in London

Led by Saudis and Emiratis Arab female designers have made waves among The City s fashionistas by...

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

Presidential debate showed ‘two visions of US’: Arab experts

JEDDAH The second US presidential debate on Sunday between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton left...

Yasir Al-Yasiri starts filming for new Arabic comedy in UAE

ABU DHABI Image Nation Abu Dhabi a leading media and entertainment company has announced that...

Clinton wins second debate, polls show

WASHINGTON Polls suggest that Hillary Clinton won Sunday s bitter US presidential debate against...