Refined oil products: Egypt studies options

CAIRO: Egypt has invited tenders to meet its refined oil products needs for October after Saudi Aramco halted the expected delivery of 700,000 tons for this month, the petroleum ministry said.

“The Saudi Aramco company verbally informed the General Petroleum Corporation earlier this month that it would halt its supplies for October, without offering any reasons,” ministry spokesman Hamdy Abdel Aziz told AFP.

Egypt has invited “tenders in international markets to supply the amount needed for October and we have opened credit lines with the central bank and will reach a deal soon.”

Abdel Aziz said: “This is a commercial issue and not political. It is normal for some shipments to be late.”

Abdel Aziz did not elaborate on when he expected Aramco to resume shipments but insisted: “The deal with Saudi is ongoing.”

Saudi Arabia has provided Egypt with billions of dollars in aid and credit.