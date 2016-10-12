  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook launches ‘Workplace’ network

Business & Economy

Facebook launches ‘Workplace’ network

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

LONDON: Social network giant Facebook has launched new global product Workplace, a platform that it hopes will replace intranet, mailbox and other internal communication tools used by businesses worldwide.
The platform allows employees to collaborate in real-time and is intended to compete with similar office communication products including Microsoft’s Yammer, Salesforce’s Chatter and Slack.
The Silicon Valley company developed the concept, hitherto called “Facebook at Work,” two years ago in its London office and has since tested the product on 1,000 companies worldwide.
It is the first Facebook product launched outside the United States.
“We combined the things that already exist into a single tool that will allow employees to display a wall of information, like on their private profiles,” said Julien Codorniou, director of Workplace.
Workplace was developed outside of the Facebook ecosystem and remains completely separate from the social network — even using grey as the dominant color, rather than Facebook’s distinct blue.
It is accessible on a computer or phone without a Facebook account and employees can access the platform using their work e-mail address.
The service will only enable the transfer of intra-office data, which will remain fully owned by the business.
“We’ve brought the best of Facebook to the workplace — whether it’s basic infrastructure such as News Feed, or the ability to create and share in Groups or via chat, or useful features such as Live, Reactions, Search and Trending posts,” said the company.
“This means you can chat with a colleague across the world in real time, host a virtual brainstorm in a Group, or follow along with your CEO’s presentation on Facebook Live.”

Subscribers will pay between one to three euros ($1.10-$3.30) per connected employee, depending on the size of the business, while NGOs and educational establishments will receive the service for free.
“At the moment we have 1,000 companies that have already switched to Workplace before the worldwide launch, creating 100,000 groups,” said Codorniou.
Early adopters include multinationals Danone and Booking.com, financial institutions such as the Royal Bank of Scotland and NGOs including Oxfam and Save the Children, said Facebook.
Danone, which has seen 5,000 employees test the platform over 15 months, aims to move its workforce of 100,000 onto the service by the end of the first quarter next year, said company executive Francisco Camacho.
For Camacho, the key benefit is the mobile-first approach. “People are more mobile now, so when they have the platform in their hands, they are being able to connect with each other faster, to share ideas faster and react faster,” he told AFP.
Craig Le Clair, an analyst at research company Forrester, said Facebook will need to shift cultural perceptions of the company in order for Workplace to be a success.
“Facebook has never been about getting work done but quite the opposite. How do I enrich my life through better connection to friends and relatives,” he said.
The top five countries using Workplace so far are Britain, France, India, Norway and the US.
“There is a potential worldwide market of 2.5 billion employees, who have no similar product to choose from,” said Codorniou.
“Our ambition is to connect the world, which has to happen through the world of business,” he added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Record global debt ‘poses a clear risk to oil demand’

LONDON Record global debt levels pose a clear risk to oil demand the International Energy Agency...

Tadawul: All 14 petchem companies post gains

JEDDAH Most major bourses in the Gulf rose on Tuesday as oil prices held near one year highs...

Refined oil products: Egypt studies options

CAIRO Egypt has invited tenders to meet its refined oil products needs for October after Saudi...

Abeer Medical Group begins Qatar operations

From a modest beginning in 1999 Abeer has evolved into a world class health care group with...

ITFC inks export financing pact

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the Islamic Development Bank...

New growth solutions model from EY MENA

In the wake of organizations in the GCC concerned with the ability to cope with the...

Rosewood Jeddah wins award

Rosewood Jeddah has earned the recognition as the Middle East s Leading Luxury Hotel for the...

Siemens keen to lead KSA digital transformation

Business enterprises no matter what their size or area of focus whether manufacturing energy...

Aramco will invest more than $300bn on oil and gas projects in next decade

ISTANBUL Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser delivered a keynote address to the world s leading energy...

BP CEO sees $55-$70 oil in coming years

ISTANBUL Oil should hover at around 55 70 a barrel for the rest of the decade as the energy...

Istanbul energy conference ‘great step forward’: Al-Falih

ISTANBUL Saudi Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih will not attend...

Apple-Samsung iPhone patent feud leaves US top court struggling

WASHINGTON The fierce big money patent fight between Apple and Samsung left the US Supreme Court...

Top bankers warn of risk of 2017 exodus from Britain

LONDON Top bankers have warned they could start moving staff abroad as early as next year if...

Driverless cars hit UK streets in landmark trial

MILTON KEYNES United Kingdom Driverless vehicles carrying passengers took to Britain s streets...

BoE policymaker Saunders 'wouldn't be surprised if sterling fell further'

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said he would not be surprised if the pound...

Britain’s motorists should brace for higher petrol prices

LONDON British motorists should brace themselves for more expensive petrol and diesel as the...

Around Arab News

Record global debt ‘poses a clear risk to oil demand’

LONDON Record global debt levels pose a clear risk to oil demand the International Energy Agency...

Facebook launches ‘Workplace’ network

LONDON Social network giant Facebook has launched new global product Workplace a platform that it...

Tadawul: All 14 petchem companies post gains

JEDDAH Most major bourses in the Gulf rose on Tuesday as oil prices held near one year highs...

Refined oil products: Egypt studies options

CAIRO Egypt has invited tenders to meet its refined oil products needs for October after Saudi...

‘Disloyal’ Republicans irk Trump

WASHINGTON Embattled White House hopeful Donald Trump lashed out at disloyal Republicans in a...

Father of American war hero blasts billionaire

WASHINGTON Khizr Khan the father of a decorated American soldier killed in Iraq lashed out at...

Abeer Medical Group begins Qatar operations

From a modest beginning in 1999 Abeer has evolved into a world class health care group with...

ITFC inks export financing pact

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the Islamic Development Bank...

New growth solutions model from EY MENA

In the wake of organizations in the GCC concerned with the ability to cope with the...

Rosewood Jeddah wins award

Rosewood Jeddah has earned the recognition as the Middle East s Leading Luxury Hotel for the...

Siemens keen to lead KSA digital transformation

Business enterprises no matter what their size or area of focus whether manufacturing energy...

Russia, China plot joint response to US missile shield

MOSCOW Amid escalating US Russia tensions the Russian military said Tuesday it will cooperate...

Aramco will invest more than $300bn on oil and gas projects in next decade

ISTANBUL Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser delivered a keynote address to the world s leading energy...

BP CEO sees $55-$70 oil in coming years

ISTANBUL Oil should hover at around 55 70 a barrel for the rest of the decade as the energy...

Istanbul energy conference ‘great step forward’: Al-Falih

ISTANBUL Saudi Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih will not attend...

Father’s last embrace saves girl in building collapse

BEIJING A little girl protected by the embrace of her dead father was the last survivor pulled...