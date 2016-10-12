Fujitsu plans 1,800 job cuts in UK

LONDON: Japanese IT giant Fujitsu said it was planning to cut up to 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a restructuring program.

Fujitsu said the plan was to streamline its operations and make it more competitive in a global information technology market.

Fujitsu insisted the announcement was not linked to Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The program will enable Fujitsu to “better support customers in the era of digital transformation,” the company said.

The restructuring should mean the firm can “provide better service and respond more quickly to customer needs,” it claimed.

“As part of the program, Fujitsu plans to streamline operations in order to remain competitive in the market.