  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Brexit all bad? Tourists lap up plunging pound for bargain visits

World

Brexit all bad? Tourists lap up plunging pound for bargain visits

REUTERS |

A journalist looks at a terminal showing the rise in London's FTSE 100 index on Tuesday. (AFP)

LONDON: When the pound plunged this month on new worries about Brexit, New Yorkers Derek Hotter and Ian Clark hopped on a plane for an impromptu holiday in Britain.
Record numbers of dollar-, yuan- and euro-rich tourists eager to snatch a bargain could be a silver lining after the sharp decline in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
The vote took many investors and chief executives by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall in sterling against the dollar.
The pound has fallen 28 cents since the night of the vote, dropping to $1.2215 on Tuesday.
Britain saw tourist numbers rise in July, with visits up 2 percent from the same month last year to 3.8 million.
“We’ve done a bunch of shopping,” Hotter, who is in digital marketing, told Reuters in London’s Piccadilly Circus.
“I was here a couple of years ago and it was a little harder spending and now you come over here knowing it’s so much better in our favor, you feel like you can shop a little bit more.”
Americans last year spent 3 billion pounds in Britain, making them the most important tourists for the United Kingdom.
“In a period post-referendum, post-Brexit this is the shining star industry that is benefiting from, among other things, a weakening of the pound,” said Christopher Rodrigues, chairman of the British Tourism Authority.
He said the weak pound is an attraction for Chinese visitors, but the marketing focus for pulling in more of China’s 100 million who travel overseas is more long term.
“We need to keep going at that market because the real tidal wave of Chinese visitors is going to be probably five to ten years from now when the market has got a lot bigger,” he said.
Bookings from China to Britain are up by nearly 25 percent between now and Christmas, with the lure of London’s luxury quarter attracting many.
“Exchange rate you know, it’s lower than before,” said one Chinese woman explaining why her mother chose this month to visit.
“Many discounts here. Especially for Chinese customers I think,” said another excited shopper.
Even though continental European visitors do shorter stays and spend less money than their American counterparts, they are important. Visit Britain predicts a rush of European visitors in the coming months.
“I think we are going to have a real crush in the sales this Christmas, because I think there are going to be a lot of Europeans here and Brits will have to get their trainers on to get ahead of the line — but that’s great news for us,” said Rodrigues.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Merkel visits Ethiopia as state of emergency unfolds

ADDIS ABABA German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled support for protesters demanding wider...

14 Afghans killed during Kabul Shiite procession

KABUL At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday when a gunman in a police uniform opened fire on...

Tax sugary drinks to fight obesity, WHO urges govts

GENEVA Governments should tax sugary drinks to fight the global epidemics of obesity and diabetes...

‘Disloyal’ Republicans irk Trump

WASHINGTON Embattled White House hopeful Donald Trump lashed out at disloyal Republicans in a...

Father of American war hero blasts billionaire

WASHINGTON Khizr Khan the father of a decorated American soldier killed in Iraq lashed out at...

Russia, China plot joint response to US missile shield

MOSCOW Amid escalating US Russia tensions the Russian military said Tuesday it will cooperate...

Father’s last embrace saves girl in building collapse

BEIJING A little girl protected by the embrace of her dead father was the last survivor pulled...

One child bride every seven seconds: Save the Children

LONDON One girl under 15 is married every seven seconds according to a report by Save the...

Daesh survivor wins human rights prize

STRASBOURG A former Daesh sex slave who on Monday was awarded the Council of Europe s Vaclav...

Dead baby found on Qatar Airways plane

JAKARTA The body of a new born baby has been found in the toilet of a plane after it arrived in...

Pakistan bans leading journalist from leaving country over report

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s government has imposed a travel ban on a leading journalist after he sparked...

2 held over ‘rumors’ about health of Indian politician

NEW DELHI Police have arrested two people on charges of inciting violence and spreading rumors an...

Most Afghan women do jail time as unpaid home servants

SHARANA Afghanistan When 18 year old Fawzia was convicted of elopement and adultery a local...

No forgiveness for brother who killed Pakistani star: Parents

ISLAMABAD The father of murdered Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch has vowed no...

Trump steps up attacks on US House speaker, says “shackles” are off

WASHINGTON White House candidate Donald Trump stepped up his attacks against US House Speaker...

Obama vows to send people to Mars by the 2030s

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to help send people to Mars within the next...

Around Arab News

KSA beats UAE 3-1 in World Cup qualifier, moves to top of Group B

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia moved to the top of Group B with an emphatic win over the United Arab...

King supports plans to renovate historic mosques in Madinah

MADINAH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Saudi-hosted Syrians adapt, but long for their loved ones back home

JEDDAH Although they appreciate living in a stable economic and secure country and having full...

1.1 million foreign students are enrolled in KSA’s public schools

JEDDAH The Saudi Ministry of Education said that 1 1 million foreign students are enrolled in...

Saudi courts ordered not to look into genealogy-based marriage disputes

JEDDAH The Supreme Judicial Council has issued a circular on the genealogy and marriage dispute...

Textbook row: Who is at fault?

This is in reference to the Arab News story Ministries point fingers at each other in school...

Triumph unlikely for Trump

With just a month left in the US elections Republican nominee Donald Trump is again in hot waters...

Extend traffic awareness campaigns

Apropos the article Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety published in Arab...

Coalition forces shoot down 2 Houthi missiles directed at Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched...

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

DAMASCUS At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city...

Brexit all bad? Tourists lap up plunging pound for bargain visits

LONDON When the pound plunged this month on new worries about Brexit New Yorkers Derek Hotter and...

Saudi Arabia has the right to defend itself

If anything the rapidly unfolding developments in Yemen over the past few days should be enough...

When a Scud missile lands near Makkah

The mountainous city of Taif is only 70 kilometers from the holy city of Makkah That is why the...

Putin ups the stakes in Syria

Russia is playing a dangerous game in Syria and it is raising the stakes there so hastily that...

Trump is still alive, but Republican Party in tatters

After nearly 18 months of vitriolic campaigning and two incendiary presidential debates it is...

The political logic of ‘hard Brexit’

Little more than three months after the United Kingdom s decision in June to leave the European...