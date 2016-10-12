  • Search form

  • Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

Middle-East

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

AGENCIES |

VIOLENCE: An injured girl gets treatment in a hospital in the southern city of Daraa, Syria, on Tuesday. (AP)

DAMASCUS: At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city of Daraa on Tuesday, state media said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, also reported the rocket fire on the school, saying at least six people had been killed, five of them children.
It said that at least 25 people were wounded in the attack, and that the death toll was likely to rise because a number of the wounded were in critical condition.
Rebel forces control most of Daraa province, but the provincial capital is largely controlled by the government.
Daraa is sometimes dubbed the “cradle” of the uprising against Bashar Assad that began with protests in the province in March 2011.
Meanwhile, Syrian opposition activists said airstrikes on rebel-held parts of the besieged city of Aleppo have killed at least eight people.
The activist-operated Aleppo Today TV station and Qasioun news agency say bunker-busting bombs were used in an attack on Tuesday on the Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.
Other activists groups and a member of the Aleppo local council, Zakaria Amino, say the death toll is likely to rise because the bombs fell in a number of neighborhoods. Amino says rescue workers are still searching for people under the rubble.
The opposition-held part of Aleppo has been under an intensive aerial campaign since last month after the collapse of a cease-fire that barely lasted a week. Syrian pro-government forces are also pressing a ground offensive into the rebel-held districts.

